West Hancock to No. 6 in latest rankings

Two things have been certain in North Iowa over the first month of the high school football season. St. Ansgar has won by a lot, and Cole Kelly is going to rack up tons of yards for West Hancock.
On Friday, the Saints and Eagles went about their usual business, with St. Ansgar beating North Butler, 28-0, and West Hancock trouncing Alta-Aurelia, 54-26, thanks to 236 rushing yards, and seven rushing touchdowns from Kelly.
In the latest poll, St. Ansgar is still at No. 2 in the Class A rankings, as No. 1 Grundy Center just keeps winning. Lower down, West Hancock has bumped up four spots over the past several weeks, and now sits at No. 6 in the state for Class A.
Class A
1. Grundy Center, 5-0 (1)
2. St. Ansgar, 5-0 (2)
- With a trio of running backs, in Ryan Cole, Lorne Isler, and Carter Salz all capable of putting up big yardage, along with a defense that has held opponents to six points or less in three of its past five games, St. Ansgar is a fearsome opponent. The Saints should win out in the regular season, with games against Newman Catholic and Lake Mills, and have a very real shot at going all the way to the UNI-Dome.
If they wind up battling Grundy Center in the postseason, it will be a game for the ages. The Spartans have shut out three of their five opponents this year, and have not allowed more than 14 points to anyone. Hope, nay, pray that these teams get to play.
3. Regina, 4-1 (3)
4. South Winn, 5-0 (4)
5. Edgewood-Colesburg, 5-0 (5)
6. West Hancock, 4-1 (7)
- After spending last year as the third option at running back, behind Tate Hagen and Josef Smith, Cole Kelly has become a star for the Eagles.
With two weeks left in the regular season, Kelly is second in the state with 19 rushing touchdowns, and has the fourth most rushing yards, with 983. In the past three weeks, Kelly has rushed for three, five, and seven touchdowns.
With Kelly dominating, and the young offensive line starting to click, Eagles head coach Mark Sanger has plenty to be excited about as the Eagles defend their Class A state title.
7. Logan-Magnolia, 4-1 (T9)
8. Fairbank Wapsie Valley, 4-1 (6)
9. MFL-Mar-Mac, 4-1 (T9)
10. Lisbon, 3-2 (8)
Others receiving votes: West Fork, one vote
Class 4A
1. SE Polk, 4-0 (1)
2. Urbandale, 5-0 (2)
3. Ankeny, 4-1 (4)
4. Dowling, 3-1 (3)
5. Pleasant Valley, 5-0 (5)
6. Waukee, 3-2 (8)
7. Dubuque Hempstead, 4-1 (9)
8. Iowa City West, 2-0 (7)
9. Dubuque Senior, 3-2 (NR)
10. Johnston, 3-2 (6)
Class 3A
1. Xavier, 5-0 (1)
2. Dallas Center-Grimes, 4-0 (T3)
3. Lewis Centrall, 5-0 (2)
4. Harlan, 5-0 (T3)
5. Washington, 5-0 (5)
6. Davenport Assumption, 5-0 (6)
7. Webster City, 5-0 (7)
8. Decorah, 5-0 (8)
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 4-1 (9)
10. Manchester West Delaware, 5-1 (10)
Class 2A
1. Williamsburg, 5-0 (2)
2. Inwood West Lyon, 5-0 (2)
3. Monroe PCM, 5-0 (3)
4. CL-GLR, 5-0 (4)
5. Mount Vernon, 5-0 (6)
6. Monticello, 4-0 (7)
7. Waukon, 3-1 (8)
8. Camanche, 4-1 (9)
9. Estherville-Lincoln Central, 4-1 (10)
10. Sioux Center, 4-1 (5)
Class 1A
1. O-A BCIG, 5-0 (1)
2. Van Meter, 5-0 (3)
3. Underwood, 5-0 (4)
4. Sigourney-Keota, 5-0 (5)
5. Jewell-South Hamilton, 5-0 (7)
6. Emmetsburg, 5-0 (6)
7. Pleasantville, 5-0 (8)
8. SE Valley, 5-0 (NR)
9. South Central Calhoun, 4-1 (2)
10. Hawarden West Sioux, 4-1 (10)
Class 8-Man
1. Don Bosco, 3-0 (2)
(tie) Audobon, 5-0 (1)
3. Remsen-St. Mary's, 5-0 (3)
4. Anita CAM, 5-0 (4)
5. Montezuma, 5-0 (T5)
6. Newell-Fonda, 5-0 (7)
7. Fremont Mills-Tabor, 3-0 (T5)
8. Easton Valley, 5-0 (8)
9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 5-0 (9)
(tie) Coon Rapids-Bayard, 5-0 (10)
