West Hancock to No. 6 in latest rankings

Two things have been certain in North Iowa over the first month of the high school football season. St. Ansgar has won by a lot, and Cole Kelly is going to rack up tons of yards for West Hancock.

On Friday, the Saints and Eagles went about their usual business, with St. Ansgar beating North Butler, 28-0, and West Hancock trouncing Alta-Aurelia, 54-26, thanks to 236 rushing yards, and seven rushing touchdowns from Kelly.

In the latest poll, St. Ansgar is still at No. 2 in the Class A rankings, as No. 1 Grundy Center just keeps winning. Lower down, West Hancock has bumped up four spots over the past several weeks, and now sits at No. 6 in the state for Class A.

Area teams are in bold.

Class A

1. Grundy Center, 5-0 (1)

2. St. Ansgar, 5-0 (2)