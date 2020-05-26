West Hancock to decide on summer sports Wednesday night

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This will be a big week for the fate of summer sports in North Iowa.

On Wednesday night, the West Hancock Board of Directors will hold a special meeting to determine whether to move forward with summer sports in 2020.

Last week, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that summer sports were allowed to begin practicing on June 1. Later that same day, the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Association (IGHSAU) gave their approval, with practices slated to begin on June 1, and games on June 15.

So far, Belmond-Klemme is the only area school that has decided not to participate in the summer sports season. Last Thursday, the Belmond-Klemme School Board unanimously decided to suspend the summer sports season, due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Wright County.

Wright County currently has 124 confirmed cases of COVID-19. As of Tuesday afternoon, Hancock County has 14.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

