West Hancock's Bob and Mark Sanger named Class A Coaches of the Year

After a dream season, the honors just keep coming for the West Hancock football program.

Late last week, the Iowa Football Coaches Association named Bob and Mark Sanger its Class A state football coaches of the year.

Mark Sanger, who took over head coaching duties from his father Bob this season as the elder Sanger underwent treatment for leukemia, coached the Eagles to their third state title in program history.

"It’s a pretty cool deal," Mark Sanger said. "Anytime you’re voted by your peers for something like that is a pretty special deal. It means you did something right. It continues to be a part of the special season that we’ve had this year."

The Eagles finished with a perfect 13-0 record this season and beat Grundy Center 21-17 in a tense and exciting state title game. It was the program's first championship since 1996.

For Mark, being named co-head coach of the year along with his father was a special feeling. Though Bob could not be on the sidelines in 2019, he was still a big presence in the West Hancock program, where he has been the head coach since 1968. Bob led the Eagles to state titles in 1973 and 1996.