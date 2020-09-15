West Hancock moves up one spot in new AP poll

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Football in North Iowa is finally starting to get back to normal this week, as Mason City and Charles City return to action. Both schools were shut down for two weeks due to positive COVID-19 cases within their programs, but will be back in action this Friday night.

Last week was a good one for the area's top teams, as both West Hancock and St. Ansgar scored big victories to stay in the top 10. Another squad, Clear Lake, lost to Iowa Falls-Alden by a score of 16-14, to fall out of the Class 2A rankings.

The Lions still received one top ten vote, but tumbled out of the No. 8 spot. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura earned three top 10 votes, after the Cardinals crushed Cherokee Washington, 41-0.

Class A is where North Iowa is thriving. Last week, No. 2 St. Ansgar won their third consecutive game in dominant fashion, as the Saints beat Nashua-Plainfield, 42-0. West Hancock, ranked No. 10 last week, walloped Bishop Garrigan 35-0 and currently sits at No. 9. Just outside the Class A top 10 are West Fork and Lake Mills, who received five and four votes, respectively.

Area teams are in bold. Previous rankings are in parentheses.

Class A

1. Grundy Center, 3-0 (1)