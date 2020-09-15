West Hancock moves up one spot in new AP poll

Football in North Iowa is finally starting to get back to normal this week, as Mason City and Charles City return to action. Both schools were shut down for two weeks due to positive COVID-19 cases within their programs, but will be back in action this Friday night.
Last week was a good one for the area's top teams, as both West Hancock and St. Ansgar scored big victories to stay in the top 10. Another squad, Clear Lake, lost to Iowa Falls-Alden by a score of 16-14, to fall out of the Class 2A rankings.
The Lions still received one top ten vote, but tumbled out of the No. 8 spot. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura earned three top 10 votes, after the Cardinals crushed Cherokee Washington, 41-0.
Class A is where North Iowa is thriving. Last week, No. 2 St. Ansgar won their third consecutive game in dominant fashion, as the Saints beat Nashua-Plainfield, 42-0. West Hancock, ranked No. 10 last week, walloped Bishop Garrigan 35-0 and currently sits at No. 9. Just outside the Class A top 10 are West Fork and Lake Mills, who received five and four votes, respectively.
Area teams are in bold. Previous rankings are in parentheses.
Class A
1. Grundy Center, 3-0 (1)
2. St. Ansgar, 3-0 (2)
- Senior Ryan Cole had a spectacular performance in the Saints' 42-0 win over Nashua-Plainfield on Friday, rushing for 141 yards and scoring a rushing, passing, kick return and a punt return touchdown, while also intercepting a pass. If Cole and Carter Salz, along with mobile quarterback Justin Horgen can all keep contributing big yards on the ground, the Saints will be a fearsome opponent for any team, as the playoffs inch closer.
3. Iowa City Regina, 2-1 (3)
4. Edgewood-Colesburg, 3-0 (4)
5. South Winn, 3-0 (5)
6. Fairbank Wapsie Valley, 3-0 (6)
7. Lisbon, 3-0 (7)
8. Logan-Magnolia, 3-0 (8)
9. West Hancock, 2-1 (10)
- After struggling to find their footing in the first two week, the Eagles finally got back to their dominant running roots against Bishop Garrigan. The Eagles crushed the Golden Bears, 35-0, as senior Cole Kelley ran for 303 yards and four touchdowns. When the Eagles' young offensive line finally starts clicking, Kelly should become one of the state's most effective backs. On Friday, he averaged 15.2 yards per carry.
10. SE Valley, 4-0 (NR)
Also receiving votes: West Fork, five votes; Lake Mills, four votes.
Class 4A
1.SE Polk, 3-0 (2)
2. Urbandale, 3-0 (4)
3. West Des Moines Dowling, 2-1 (1)
4. West Des Moines Valley, 1-1 (5)
5. Ankeny, 2-1 (8)
6. Waukee, 2-1 (6)
7. Iowa City West, 2-0 (7)
8. Johnston, 2-1 (NR)
9. Cedar Rapids Washington, 3-0 (9)
10. Pleasant Valley, 3-0 (T10)
Class 3A
1. Dallas Center-Grimes, 3-0 (1)
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 3-0 (2)
3. Harlan, 3-0 (3)
4. Lewis Central, 3-0 (4)
5. Washington, 3-0 (5)
6. Davenport Assumption, 3-0 (7)
7. Webster City, 3-0 (8)
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 2-1 (9)
9. Decorah, 3-0 (NR)
10. Manchester West Delaware, 3-1 (6)
Class 2A
1. Williamsburg, 3-0 (2)
2. Monroe PC<, 3-0 (1)
3. Inwood West Lyon, 3-0 (3)
4. Central Lyon-GLR, 3-0 (4)
5. Mount Vernon, 3-0 (9)
6. Sioux Center, 3-0 (10)
7. Waukon, 2-1 (6)
8. Estherville-Lincoln Central, 3-0 (NR)
9. Orange City Unity Christian, 2-1 (7)
10. Monticello, 1-1 (NR)
Also receiving votes: Clear Lake, 1 vote; Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 3 votes
Class 1A
1. OABCIG, 3-0 (1)
2. Van Meter, 3-0 (2)
3. South Central Calhoun, 3-0 (3)
4. Underwood, 3-0 (4)
5. Sigourney-Keota, 3-0 (5)
6. Emmetsburg, 3-0 (7)
7. Durant, 3-0 (9)
8. Interstate 35, 3-0 (NR)
9. Jewell South Hamilton, 3-0 (NR)
10. Pleasantville, 3-0 (NR)
Class 8-Man
1. Don Bosco, 2-0 (1)
2. Audubon, 3-0 (2)
3. Anita CAM, 3-0 (3)
4. Remsen St. Mary's, 2-0 (4)
5. Fremont Mills, Tabor, 3-0 (5)
6. Montezuma, 3-0 (7)
7. Newell-Fonda, 3-0 (6)
8. Easton Valley, 3-0 (8)
9. Springville, 3-0 (9)
10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 3-0 (10)
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!