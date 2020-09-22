West Hancock keeps climbing in the AP football poll

After a two week adjustment period, the area's top football teams are clicking on all cylinders.
On Monday, the Associated Press released its latest Iowa Prep football poll, with St. Ansgar and West Hancock both featured in the Class A rankings.
The Saints have been at No.2 in the poll for the past several weeks, just waiting for No. 1 Grundy Center to stumble.
West Hancock has climbed each week. This week, after a 55-14 victory that featured five rushing touchdowns from senior Cole Kelly, the Eagles rose two spots, to No. 7.
Lake Mills received six top 10 votes this week, while Newman Catholic got one. In Class 3A, Mason City got three votes after its 26-12 win over Boone.
Area teams are in bold, and last week's ranking are in parentheses.
Class A
1. Grundy Center, 4-0 (1)
2. St. Ansgar, 4-0 (2)
- The Saints beat West Fork last week, 54-21, thanks to six rushing touchdowns from senior Carter Salz. If the Saints' rushing attack can be dominating, with senior Ryan Cole and junior Lorne Isler also getting plenty of snaps, the Saints will be a difficult team for anyone to beat. They should be a favorite to go all the way.
3. Iowa City Regina, 3-1 (3)
4. Calmar South Winn, 4-0 (5)
5. Edgewood-Colesburg, 4-0 (4)
6. Fairbank Wapsie Valley, 4-0 (6)
7. West Hancock, 3-1 (9)
- The Eagles have climbed up in the rankings over the past three weeks, and rebounded quite nicely since the opening week loss to GHV. In the past two games, West Hancock has beaten its opponents by a combined score 0f 85-14.
Also in that time, Kelly has rushed for 486 total yards, and nine rushing touchdowns. With the offensive line starting to come together, and Kelly emerging as a go-to option, the Eagles are a team to watch as the postseason gets closer. Expect them to make some noise in the playoffs.
8. Lisbon, 3-1 (7)
9. Logan-Magnolia, 3-1 (8)
(tie) Monona, 3-1 (NR)
MFL-Mar-Mac, 3-1 (NR)
Others receiving votes: Lake Mills, six votes; Newman Catholic, one vote
Class 4A
1. SE Polk, 4-0 (1)
2. Urbandale, 4-0 (2)
3. Dowling, 4-0 (3)
4. Ankeny, 3-1 (5)
5. Pleasant Valley, 4-0 (10)
6. Johnston, 3-1 (8)
7. Iowa City West, 2-0 (7)
8. Waukee, 2-2 (6)
9. Dubuque Hempstead, 3-1 (NR)
10. Valley, 1-2 (4)
Class 3A
1. Xavier, 4-0 (2)
2. Lewis Central, 4-0 (4)
3. Dallas Center-Grimes, 3-0 (1)
(tie) Harlan, 4-0 (3)
5. Washington, 4-0 (5)
6. Davenport Assumption, 4-0 (6)
7. Webster City, 4-0 (7)
8. Decorah, 4-0 (9)
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 3-1 (8)
10. Manchester West Delaware, 4-1 (10)
Also receiving votes: Mason City, three votes
Class 2A
1. Inwood West Lyon, 4-0 (3)
2. Williamsburg, 4-0 (1)
3. Monroe PCM, 4-0 (2)
4. CLGLR, 4-0 (4)
5. Sioux Center, 4-0 (6)
6. Mount Vernon, 4-0 (5)
7. Monticello, 3-0 (10)
8. Waukon, 3-1 (7)
9. Camanche, 3-1 (NR)
10. Estherville-Lincoln Central, 3-1 (8)
Class 1A
1. OABCIG, 4-0 (1)
2. South Central Calhoun, 4-0 (3)
3. Van Meter, 4-0 (2)
4. Underwood, 4-0 (4)
5. Sigourney-Koeta, 4-0 (5)
6. Emmetsburg, 4-0 (6)
7. Jewell-South Hamilton, 4-0 (9)
8. Pleasantville, 4-0 (10)
9. Durant, 3-0 (7)
10. Hawarden West Sioux, 3-1 (NR)
Eight-Man
1. Audobon, 4-0 (2)
2. Don Bosco, 2-1 (1)
3. Remsen Saint Mary's 4-0 (4)
4. Anita CAM, 4-0 (3)
5. Montezuma, 4-0 (6)
(tie) Fremont Mills, Tabor, 3-0 (5)
7. Newell-Fonda, 4-0 (7)
8. Easton Valley, 4-0 (8)
9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 4-0 (10)
10. Coon Rapids-Bayard, 4-0 (NR)
