West Hancock keeps climbing in the AP football poll

After a two week adjustment period, the area's top football teams are clicking on all cylinders.

On Monday, the Associated Press released its latest Iowa Prep football poll, with St. Ansgar and West Hancock both featured in the Class A rankings.

The Saints have been at No.2 in the poll for the past several weeks, just waiting for No. 1 Grundy Center to stumble.

West Hancock has climbed each week. This week, after a 55-14 victory that featured five rushing touchdowns from senior Cole Kelly, the Eagles rose two spots, to No. 7.

Lake Mills received six top 10 votes this week, while Newman Catholic got one. In Class 3A, Mason City got three votes after its 26-12 win over Boone.

Area teams are in bold, and last week's ranking are in parentheses.

Class A

1. Grundy Center, 4-0 (1)

2. St. Ansgar, 4-0 (2)