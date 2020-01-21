West Hancock handles Garner-Hayfield-Ventura behind Leerar's 22 points

Defense was on display Tuesday night as West Hancock handed Garner-Hayfield-Ventura a 64-32 loss at home to remain perfect.
On one of the game's first possessions by the Cardinals, West Hancock junior guard Rachel Leerar stole the ball and hit an easy layup to set the tone for the defensive-minded Eagles, who improved to 16-0.
After a back-and forth first quarter that saw West Hancock take a slim 13-11 lead, the Eagles took the defensive intensity up a notch with its stifling full-court press and quickly grabbed 23-11 lead.
In a 19-second, six-point run, Leerar stole the ball twice and took one in for a layup and hit a 3-pointer. She then scored the next four points to put the Eagles up and the game out of reach.
"Our philosophy is to play stifling defense, press, wear teams down and frustrate them," said Eagles head coach Paul Sonius. "If you have great defense, even if you have an off night, you put yourself in a good position to win."
West Hancock has shut down teams this season, keeping them to just under 35 points a game. Tonight was no different for the Eagles, who have outscored their opponents by nearly 34 points a game on average.
While the Eagles frustrated the Cardinals with its stifling defense, they also shot the ball well. Leerar continued to show why she is one of the best scorers in the state, finishing with 22 points in a little more than three quarters of play.
Leerar, who came into the game averaging 20.0 points, scored 12 of her game-high 22 points from beyond the 3-point line, including a stretch in the third quarter where she hit three in a two-minute span to give the Eagles a 41-16 lead.
"You can't leave her open," Sonius said about his high-scoring guard. "Teams have made mistakes and she gets great points. That's what happened tonight."
Sonius said he isn't taking his team's perfect start for granted as he knows there are still tough games left to be played. But for just a little while, he'll enjoy his team's 16-0 record.
"Perfect feels good right now," he said. "My expectations are high, but theirs (players) are just as high. We want to continue playing at a high level, win conference first and then make a run for the state tournament."
The Eagles host North Union at home on Friday, while the Cardinals (4-9) are at Belmond-Klemme.