West Hancock handles Garner-Hayfield-Ventura behind Leerar's 22 points

Defense was on display Tuesday night as West Hancock handed Garner-Hayfield-Ventura a 64-32 loss at home to remain perfect.

On one of the game's first possessions by the Cardinals, West Hancock junior guard Rachel Leerar stole the ball and hit an easy layup to set the tone for the defensive-minded Eagles, who improved to 16-0.

After a back-and forth first quarter that saw West Hancock take a slim 13-11 lead, the Eagles took the defensive intensity up a notch with its stifling full-court press and quickly grabbed 23-11 lead.

In a 19-second, six-point run, Leerar stole the ball twice and took one in for a layup and hit a 3-pointer. She then scored the next four points to put the Eagles up and the game out of reach.

"Our philosophy is to play stifling defense, press, wear teams down and frustrate them," said Eagles head coach Paul Sonius. "If you have great defense, even if you have an off night, you put yourself in a good position to win."

West Hancock has shut down teams this season, keeping them to just under 35 points a game. Tonight was no different for the Eagles, who have outscored their opponents by nearly 34 points a game on average.