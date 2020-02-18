West Hancock girls thrash Belmond-Klemme in regional quarterfinals

After 11 days off, the West Hancock girls basketball team was ready to get back on the court. Coming off of their only loss of the season, a one-point defeat to Bishop Garrigan on Feb. 7, the Eagles wanted to come out strong.
They did that, and much more on Tuesday night, as West Hancock walloped Belmond-Klemme in the Class 2A, Region 3 quarterfinal game, 75-29.
Senior Madison Eisenman was a player who drew a lot of cheers from the home crowd. Eisenman, who tore her ACL in early January, saw her first extended game action since the injury. Fitted with a bulky knee brace and hobbling up and down the court, Eisenman scored eight points, with a pair of 3-pointers.
For the 22-1 Eagles, the game was a welcome return to the dominant results they have come to expect this season. While the time off may have been good for physical recovery, it was starting to drive the coach and the players a little crazy.
"I was happy with the way we got out, and got going," coach Paul Sonius said. "It's been (11) days since we've gotten to play against anybody other than ourselves, and that was the biggest key. We were chomping at the bit. We ran well."
Sonius was especially complementary of senior Amanda Chizek, the Eagles' 6-foot rebounding force. Chizek snagged plenty of rebounds in Tuesday night's game, and added 11 points on offense.
"I still think what makes us tough for anybody is that we have a six-footer that is going to run the court," Sonius said. "She is a six-footer that will get the rebound, and then run the court, just as fast as some of the other girls. That makes us extremely tough for a lot of people."
Sonius was also thrilled to see the success of Eisenman. Following her injury, Sonius admits that he thought he had lost his valuable senior 3-point shooter for the season. But after some practice, and a few games with limited time on the floor, she proved against the Broncos that she can still be a major contributor.
"It's still amazing to me that she's out there hitting threes on a torn ACL." Sonius said.
Junior Rachel Leerar also had a big night for the Eagles, scoring 21 points.
The Eagles will play Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Friday night in the regional semifinals.