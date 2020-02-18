West Hancock girls thrash Belmond-Klemme in regional quarterfinals

After 11 days off, the West Hancock girls basketball team was ready to get back on the court. Coming off of their only loss of the season, a one-point defeat to Bishop Garrigan on Feb. 7, the Eagles wanted to come out strong.

They did that, and much more on Tuesday night, as West Hancock walloped Belmond-Klemme in the Class 2A, Region 3 quarterfinal game, 75-29.

Senior Madison Eisenman was a player who drew a lot of cheers from the home crowd. Eisenman, who tore her ACL in early January, saw her first extended game action since the injury. Fitted with a bulky knee brace and hobbling up and down the court, Eisenman scored eight points, with a pair of 3-pointers.

For the 22-1 Eagles, the game was a welcome return to the dominant results they have come to expect this season. While the time off may have been good for physical recovery, it was starting to drive the coach and the players a little crazy.

"I was happy with the way we got out, and got going," coach Paul Sonius said. "It's been (11) days since we've gotten to play against anybody other than ourselves, and that was the biggest key. We were chomping at the bit. We ran well."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}