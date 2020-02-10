West Hancock girls still second in latest poll

7. St. Ansgar, 17-2: St. Ansgar survived a scare on Friday, as they beat Newman Catholic on the road, 55-53. With Hali Anderson averaging 16.7 points per game, and Brooklyn Hackbart over 200 rebounds, the Saints are going to be a tough out in the postseason. This deeply balanced offense is tough to stop.

Class 2A

2. West Hancock, 21-1: On an emotional night at West Hancock, in the first game since the death of longtime football coach Bob Sanger, the gym was packed for the Eagles’ game against Bishop Garrigan. The two teams battled down to the absolute wire, as a free throw from Audi Crooks with just over two seconds left clinched the win for Garrigan. It was tense, exciting, and some of the best basketball of the year. The Eagles were disappointed to see their perfect regular season come to an end, but at 21-1, they can’t stay mad for too long.