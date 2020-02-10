West Hancock girls still second in latest poll

Well, the beast has finally fallen. In one of the most exciting, heart-stopping, and evenly matched games this season, the previously unbeaten West Hancock girls basketball team finally went down in a one-point home loss to Bishop Garrigan on Friday night.
Those two squads are fierce Top of Iowa Conference rivals, and for those at the game, it was one they won’t soon forget.
There was a little bit of movement this week, as Mason City fell one spot in the Class 4A rankings, and Hampton-Dumont-CAL reentered the Class 3A poll. Soon enough, the state tournament will be here and we will finally crown champions.
These rankings came out before this past weekend's games, but this is where things stand right now.
Area teams are in bold.
Class 1A
1. Newell-Fonda, 20-0
2. Marquette Catholic, 18-1
3. North Mahaska, 17-2
4. Bishop Garrigan, 19-1: Freshman Audi Crooks is the real deal. She has a simple job on offense, stand under the basket, receive passes, and scores points from near the boards. On Friday night against West Hancock, she did that job well, scoring 35 of the Golden Bears’ 55 points on the night. She finished the night with a double-double, with 10 rebounds as Garrigan pulled off an exciting revenge victory.
5. Montezuma, 19-1
6. MMCRU, 19-0
7. St. Ansgar, 17-2: St. Ansgar survived a scare on Friday, as they beat Newman Catholic on the road, 55-53. With Hali Anderson averaging 16.7 points per game, and Brooklyn Hackbart over 200 rebounds, the Saints are going to be a tough out in the postseason. This deeply balanced offense is tough to stop.
8. Exira-EHK, 18-1
9. Kingsley-Pierson, 17-3
10. Springville, 16-4
Class 2A
1. Cascade, 20-0
2. West Hancock, 21-1: On an emotional night at West Hancock, in the first game since the death of longtime football coach Bob Sanger, the gym was packed for the Eagles’ game against Bishop Garrigan. The two teams battled down to the absolute wire, as a free throw from Audi Crooks with just over two seconds left clinched the win for Garrigan. It was tense, exciting, and some of the best basketball of the year. The Eagles were disappointed to see their perfect regular season come to an end, but at 21-1, they can’t stay mad for too long.
3. North Linn, 18-1
4. MFL-MarMac, 18-2
5. Osage, 18-2: The Green Devils earned four dominant victories last week, with wins over Central Springs, Northwood-Kensett, Rockford, and Caledonia, all by at least 22 points. Sidney Brandau and Dani Johnson continue to lead this team, most likely to split Top of Iowa East title. We’ll know for sure after each team completes their Monday night games, against West Fork and Rockford, respectively.
6. West Branch, 17-3
7. Mediapolis, 19-1
8. Western Christian, 13-7
You have free articles remaining.
9. Maquoketa Valley, 17-3
10. Van Buren, 18-3
Class 3A
1. Dike-New Hartford, 19-1
2. Bishop Heelan, 16-3
3. Roland-Story, 16-3
4. Clear Lake, 18-2: After a surprising three-point loss to Algona last Tuesday, the Lions bounced back with a pair of big victories later in the week. On Thursday, Clear Lake beat Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 48-25, and beat Humboldt on Friday, 70-39. The highlight of Friday night’s game was the performance of senior Sara Faber, who scored 25 points to become the program’s all-time leading scorer. It was a big accomplishment for a big-time player.
5. Crestwood, 15-4
6. Des Moines Christian, 18-2
7. Red Oak, 17-3
8. North Polk, 15-5
9. Okoboji, 19-1
10. Davenport Assumption, 12-6
15. Hampton-Dumont-CAL, 17-2: After a week out of the rankings, the Bulldogs are back, thanks to victories over Iowa Falls-Alden and Algona, along with losses by fellow 3A teams West Burlington and Jessup. After Clear Lake handed them their first loss back on Jan. 16, I’m sure Tuesday night’s rematch in Clear Lake has been circled on the Bulldogs’ calendar for awhile.
Class 4A
1. North Scott, 18-0
2. Marion, 18-0
3. Glenwood, 20-0
4. Center Point-Urbana, 18-1
5. Ballard, 17-1
6. Waverly-Shell Rock, 16-2
7. Lewis Central, 14-5
8. Gilbert, 16-3
9. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 13-6
10. Central Dewitt, 16-2
13. Mason City, 10-9: The Mohawks suffered back-to-back big losses to Waukee and Dowling Catholic, but bounced back with a 75-39 road victory over Marshalltown. I like Mason City to win their next two games over Ankeny Centennial and Fort Dodge, and to be a tough out once the tournament starts. After spending much of the season playing ranked 5A teams, it will be nice for Mason City to go up against exclusively 4A squads.