West Hancock girls still at No. 2 in basketball rankings

11. Mason City (6-5): The Mohawks fell two spots in the rankings after losing their fourth straight game, this one a 76-52 loss to Johnston, the No. 3 ranked team in Class 5A. All four losses were to top-10 ranked 5A teams, so the streak isn't the end of the world. Still, some wins would be nice. With games this week against Marshalltown and Valley, the Mohawks should be able to bounce back.