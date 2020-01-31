West Hancock girls stay undefeated with win over Forest City

The West Hancock girls basketball team is on the brink of an outstanding, if not memorable season.
The second-rated (2A) Eagles entered play on Friday undefeated and were looking to take a big step toward another Top of Iowa Conference West Division title when they entertained a solid Forest City squad.
Veteran West Hancock coach Paul Sonius may not have seen the Eagles’ best game on Friday, but he has been around the game long enough to know that great teams find ways to win when some parts of the game plan falter.
That is exactly what he saw again as West Hancock pulled away to a 61-44 win over the Indians.
“I will give Forest City all the credit,” Sonius said. “They played a very good man-to-man defense against us.”
That Indian defense helped limit Rachel Leerar, the Eagles all-state guard to just 13 points on the night, seven below her season average.
Thus enters the X-factor on the offensive end for West Hancock.
Mahayla Faust and Emily Ryerson, who entered the contest averaging 5.3 and 2.9 points, respectively, picked up the offensive slack to help spark the Eagles.
Ryerson hit three big 3-poiners in the second half and finished with 13 while Faust added 10.
“Emily hit some big shots for us,” Sonius said. “And Mahayla has been stepping up. That was a big key.”
Defensively, the normally stout Eagles seemed a little out of sorts at times in the first half, but they did manage to take a 30-23 advantage to the locker room.
That defense improved dramatically over the first 10 minutes of the second half as they limited the Indians to just 10 points over the third quarter and the first few minutes of the fourth.
That allowed West Hancock to build its lead to 19, and the Eagles never looked back.
In addition to Leerar, Ryerson and Faust, senior post Amanda Chizek also reached double figures with 12.
Shae Dillavou, a sophomore forward for Forest City, led all scorers with 17 while Ellie Caylor added 13.
West Hancock (19-0) returns to action on Monday when it travels to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows for a nonconference contest.
Forest City (11-6) faces another difficult road test when it travels to Bishop Garrigan on Tuesday.