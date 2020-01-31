West Hancock girls stay undefeated with win over Forest City

The West Hancock girls basketball team is on the brink of an outstanding, if not memorable season.

The second-rated (2A) Eagles entered play on Friday undefeated and were looking to take a big step toward another Top of Iowa Conference West Division title when they entertained a solid Forest City squad.

Veteran West Hancock coach Paul Sonius may not have seen the Eagles’ best game on Friday, but he has been around the game long enough to know that great teams find ways to win when some parts of the game plan falter.

That is exactly what he saw again as West Hancock pulled away to a 61-44 win over the Indians.

“I will give Forest City all the credit,” Sonius said. “They played a very good man-to-man defense against us.”

That Indian defense helped limit Rachel Leerar, the Eagles all-state guard to just 13 points on the night, seven below her season average.

Thus enters the X-factor on the offensive end for West Hancock.

Mahayla Faust and Emily Ryerson, who entered the contest averaging 5.3 and 2.9 points, respectively, picked up the offensive slack to help spark the Eagles.

