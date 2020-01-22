West Hancock girls gets defensive against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Defense has been the foundation of the West Hancock girls basketball program for quite some time.
That defensive prowess was on full display Tuesday night as the Eagles handed Garner-Hayfield-Ventura a lopsided 64-32 loss in Garner to remain perfect.
So far in going 16-0, West Hancock has shut teams down, keeping them to just under 35 points a game. Tuesday night was no different for the Eagles, who have outscored their opponents by nearly 34 points a game on average.
On one of the game's first possessions by the Cardinals, West Hancock junior guard Rachel Leerar stole the ball and hit an easy layup to set the tone for the defensive-minded Eagles.
After a back-and forth first quarter that saw West Hancock take a slim 13-11 lead, the Eagles took the defensive intensity up a notch with its stifling full-court press and quickly grabbed 23-11 lead.
In a 19-second, six-point run, Leerar stole the ball twice and took one in for a layup and hit a 3-pointer. She then scored the next four points to put the Eagles up and the game out of reach.
"Our philosophy is to play stifling defense, press, wear teams down and frustrate them," said Eagles head coach Paul Sonius. "If you have great defense, even if you have an off night, you put yourself in a good position to win."
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura coach Matt Frank knew his team had a daunting task against the No. 2-ranked team in Class 2A on Tuesday.
"They play great team defense and force turnovers, and that's what they did against us tonight," he said. "We had a stretch where we played well, but you can't recover from turnovers."
Defense has been the main weapon for West Hancock in Sonius' 13-year tenure as head coach, but has undeniably been the Eagles' strength the past three years.
During the 2017-2018 regular season, the Eagles outscored its opponents by an average of 32 points and kept them under 30 points seven times in going 22-1, including games where opponents scored 19, 22, 23 and 24 points.
It's defense that led West Hancock to such a stellar season, culminating in a 25-2 overall record and a state tournament tournament appearance where the Eagles fell 76-52 in the title game.
"What got us to state last year was our defense," Sonius said. "We've always had great players who can score, but good defense is what keeps teams in games."
During the 2016-17 season, Sonius' team went 19-4 and outscored its opponents by an average of 20 points.
Many of the same players that are making a state run this year were just starting to get acclimated to Sonius' defensive style and getting playing time that season, including Madison Eisenman, Riley Hiscocks, Mahayla Faust, and Amanda Chizek, who were all freshmen.
While the Eagles frustrated the Cardinals with its stifling defense on Tuesday night, they also shot the ball well. Leerar continued to show why she is one of the best scorers in the state, finishing with 22 points in a little more than three quarters of play.
Leerar, who came into the game averaging 20.0 points, scored 12 of her game-high 22 points from beyond the 3-point line, including a stretch in the third quarter where she hit three in a two-minute span to give the Eagles a 41-16 lead.
"You can't leave her open," Sonius said about his high-scoring guard. "Teams have made mistakes and she gets great points. That's what happened tonight."
Sonius said he isn't taking his team's perfect start for granted as he knows there are still tough games left to be played. But for just a little while, he'll enjoy his team's 16-0 record.
"Perfect feels good right now," he said. "My expectations are high, but theirs (players) are just as high. We want to continue playing at a high level, win conference first and then make a run for the state tournament."
The Eagles host North Union at home on Friday, while the Cardinals (4-9) are at Belmond-Klemme.