West Hancock girls gets defensive against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura coach Matt Frank knew his team had a daunting task against the No. 2-ranked team in Class 2A on Tuesday.

"They play great team defense and force turnovers, and that's what they did against us tonight," he said. "We had a stretch where we played well, but you can't recover from turnovers."

Defense has been the main weapon for West Hancock in Sonius' 13-year tenure as head coach, but has undeniably been the Eagles' strength the past three years.

During the 2017-2018 regular season, the Eagles outscored its opponents by an average of 32 points and kept them under 30 points seven times in going 22-1, including games where opponents scored 19, 22, 23 and 24 points.

It's defense that led West Hancock to such a stellar season, culminating in a 25-2 overall record and a state tournament tournament appearance where the Eagles fell 76-52 in the title game.

"What got us to state last year was our defense," Sonius said. "We've always had great players who can score, but good defense is what keeps teams in games."

During the 2016-17 season, Sonius' team went 19-4 and outscored its opponents by an average of 20 points.