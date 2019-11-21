At long last.
As the final whistle blew at the UNI-Dome on Thursday, the West Hancock sideline, and the crowd that had come to support them, let an elated and victorious yell.
With a 21-17 win over Grundy Center, West Hancock claimed the Class A football title.
With a four-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter, and going up against the high-powered Spartans offense, the tension was running high. But a dropped pass on 4th-and-9 from Grundy Center with two minutes left, and a well-timed first down from lead back Tate Hagen sealed the game, and delivered a title to the town of Britt.
In his final high school football game, Hagen ran wild. The Eagles’ senior back rushed for 231 yards on 36 carries.
The Spartans got on the board in the first quarter, when quarterback Logan Knaack ran the ball 57 yards on the first play of the drive, for a touchdown. On their next drive, the Spartans started with the ball at midfield, and went 43 yards on 10 plays. They did not score, however, as the attempted field goal clanged off the upright. At the end of the first quarter, Grundy Center led, 7-0.
On their first drive of the second quarter, the Eagles finally got their offense rolling. On second and six from the 39, the Eagles threw a rare pass, this one a 23 yard completion to senior Tanner Hagen, to give the Eagles first and goal at the five. On the next play, senior Tate Hagen took the ball five yards for the touchdown. The drive still ended in disappointment however, as the point after attempt went wide, and the Eagles still trailed, 7-6.
Penalties were an issue for the Eagles in the first half. On one drive midway through the second, West Hancock was flagged three separate times, including two pass-interference calls. This led to 35 free yards for the Spartans, who eventually scored a field-goal on the drive, to extend their lead to 10-6.
You have free articles remaining.
Just before halftime, the Eagles took the ball 70 yards for a score. Cole Kelly, Hagen, and Josef Smith combined to gash the Spartans’ defense on the drive, with Hagen running the ball in from the two-yard line for the touchdown. Smith then completed a pass to Tanner Hagen for the two-point conversion, and the Eagles took a 14-10 lead.
At halftime, the Eagles had amassed 165 rushing yards, with 100 of those yards coming from Hagen. But the Eagles also had seven penalties in the half, for 69 yards.
Hagen scored his third touchdown of the game with 5:25 left in the third quarter, running the ball 27 yards on the drive, including the 10-yarder for the score. After the PAT, the Eagles held a 21-10 lead. At 2:48, Grundy Center pulled off a 4th-and-11 trick play, passing the ball 11 yards to Nick Ascher for the touchdown. The score pulled the Spartans within four points, at 21-17.
In the fourth quarter, the Spartans threw a pass on fourth-and-9 that was dropped by the receiver, giving the Eagles the ball on downs. After a 12-yard run from Tate Hagen for first down, the Eagles ran the ball twice, and then kneeled to seal the victory.
Aside from Hagen, Josef Smith also had a big day, rushing for 114 yards on 18 carries. The Eagles beat the Spartans in total offense, 420 yards to 257.
The state title is the Eagles’ third in school history, and first since 1996.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.