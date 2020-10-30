West Hancock advances to state quarterfinals with playoff win over HMS

Going into Friday night’s playoff game between No. 5 West Hancock (8-1) and Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (7-2), the records of the two opponents made it seem like it might be a close and exciting game. But just a few minutes in, it became clear that this game was going to be yet another chapter in the Eagles’ 2020 storybook of dominance.
The Eagles dispatched HMS, 56-18, to advance to the state quarterfinals.
The game started off in wild fashion. On the second play of the game for HMS, the Hawks fumbled the ball and Tanner Thompson recovered it at the 29. After a three yard gain, senior Cole Kelly took the ball 26 yards for a touchdown. Just over one minute into the game, the Eagles led, 7-0.
The Hawks responded rather quickly, HMS senior Dawson Schipoff scored a 61- yard rushing touchdown. After an unsuccessful PAT by HMS, West Hancock lead, 7-6, two and a half minutes into the game.
For the Hawks, a series of mistakes erased any flashes of first half hope. On the Eagles second drive, the Hawks nearly blocked a West Hancock punt, and took over the ball at the 45 yard line. But three plays later, West Hancock cornerback Braden Walk picked off the pass from HMS quarterback Kooper Ebel, and ran it 55 yards for a touchdown, to give the Eagles a 13-6 lead.
On the Hawks next drive, the offense went three and out, but the snap went over the HMS punter's head, and West Hancock started the drive at the 21. The drive took three plays, and ended on an 11-yard Cayson Barnes quarterback keeper. At the end of the first, West Hancock led, 19-6.
Things got wild on offense in the second, as the teams traded touchdown drives.
After HMS' first drive ended in a punt, Francis punched the ball in for another Eagles' score, as West Hancock went up, 22-6.
Two plays into the Hawks next drive, Connor Dodd caught a reception over the middle and took it 69 yards for a touchdown. But the joy didn’t last long for HMS, as Cole Kelly responded on the following drive with a 25 yard touchdown run.
The Hawks got the ball back at the 38, and went 62 yards on eight plays for a score, but again, the Eagles answered back with a score of their own, as Francis put West Hancock up by 25 with a 20-yard touchdown run.
After the Eagles went 60 yards on eight plays for a touchdown on the opening drive of the first half, the game was essentially sealed for the Eagles. The Eagles scored once more in the second half to take a . That score was the final word in the Hawks’ tale of woe, as West Hancock won its ninth consecutive game.
Unofficially, Kelly finished the game with 35 carries for 229 yards, and three touchdowns.
While the offense cruised, the West Hancock defense gave up a pair of big plays on the night for scores, something that head coach Mark Sanger is hopeful the team can correct before next week.
"We’ve just got to stick to the game plan, and you can’t make those types of mistakes in the playoffs," Sanger said. "They’ll cost you in the end, but our guys readjusted well. We answered the bell every time they came back for a touchdown. It was a fun game. Playoff football, it’s an emotional rollercoaster.”
The Eagles will host No. 1 Grundy Center next week in a rematch of last year’s Class A state title game, which West Hancock won, 21-17.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
