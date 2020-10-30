West Hancock advances to state quarterfinals with playoff win over HMS

On the Hawks next drive, the offense went three and out, but the snap went over the HMS punter's head, and West Hancock started the drive at the 21. The drive took three plays, and ended on an 11-yard Cayson Barnes quarterback keeper. At the end of the first, West Hancock led, 19-6.

Things got wild on offense in the second, as the teams traded touchdown drives.

After HMS' first drive ended in a punt, Francis punched the ball in for another Eagles' score, as West Hancock went up, 22-6.

Two plays into the Hawks next drive, Connor Dodd caught a reception over the middle and took it 69 yards for a touchdown. But the joy didn’t last long for HMS, as Cole Kelly responded on the following drive with a 25 yard touchdown run.

The Hawks got the ball back at the 38, and went 62 yards on eight plays for a score, but again, the Eagles answered back with a score of their own, as Francis put West Hancock up by 25 with a 20-yard touchdown run.