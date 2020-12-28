West Fork's Cameron commits to Iowa Lakes

One of the area's top pitchers has found his home for the next two years.

West Fork senior Kellen Cameron committed earlier in December to play baseball for Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville.

"I’ve loved baseball my entire life and it’s been a dream to play college baseball," Cameron said. "Having the opportunity is amazing."

Cameron was named a first team All-Conference selection in the Top of Iowa East as a pitcher last summer. In his junior campaign, he went 3-0 as a starter, boasting a 0.73 ERA and striking out 26 batters.

He took a visit to Iowa Lakes earlier this year and knew that it was the place he belonged. The college was the right size and he liked the coaching staff.

"It’s very exciting for our program," West Fork head coach Tom Schreckengost said. "We’ve had a few kids go through and go on to play college baseball at West Fork over the years. Kellen is a hard worker."

Iowa Lakes plays in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference and finished with an 18-33 record in the 2018-2019 season.

Schreckengost says the Lakers recruited him as a pitcher. The coaches there already have Cameron on a workout program preparing for the upcoming baseball season.