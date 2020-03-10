West Fork ready for state semifinal showdown against Bishop Garrigan

Coming into this season, the West Fork boys basketball team didn’t really know what to expect.
After losing leading scorer Zach Martinek to graduation, coach Frank Schnoes promoted a group of JV players to roles on the varsity squad.
Those players, along with the returning seniors, have brought the Warhawks to within two wins of a state title.
On Monday, the Warhawks pulled out a thrilling victory against St. Mary’s, Remsen in the Class 1A state quarterfinals, battling back from a 10-point third quarter deficit, and winning on a last-second shot from senior Brayden Vold to clinch a 55-53 win and a spot in Wednesday's state semifinal.
“We’re real happy with where we are right now,” Schnoes said. “(On Monday), I thought Remsen, St. Mary’s and us matched up pretty well, and we're almost mirror images of each other. It was a close game the whole way.”
West Fork’s state tournament history is filled with success. The Warhawks have made it to the tournament three times, in 2011, 2012, and 2014, and made it to the state championship game in each of those years. In 2011, the Warhawks beat Western Christian in overtime, 60-56, to win the Class 2A state title.
As Schnoes pointed out, his program has never had to play in a consolation game. They hope that that streak will continue this season, but to accomplish that, the squad will have to beat Bishop No. 2 seed Bishop Garrigan on Wednesday afternoon.
Garrigan is a tough opponent for any team, with 6-foot-9 junior Angelo Winkel leading the team in scoring and rebounds, and seniors Cade Winkel and John Joyce both providing over 13 points per game.
“We have to prepare for them,” Schnoes said. “They’re going to be a tall task for us, we don’t match up size-wise with them. We’re going to have to come up with a way to neutralize that, and take advantage of what our strengths are.”
One of West Fork’s biggest strengths this season has been its depth. The Warhawks have six players with over 150 points on the season, with three of them – Kayden Ames, Jakob Washington, and Ian Lathan – averaging over 10 points per game. Washington, who played on JV last season, is also the team’s leading rebounder with 215 on the season. From very early on, Schoes could tell that this was a group that could play together, and win.
“They’ve worked really well with the returning seniors that we have coming back this year,” Schnoes said of the new varsity starters. “The team chemistry is team-first. They’re very unselfish players, and they work well together. An indication of that is when we beat Clear Lake in the first game of the season. We found out that we have some very talented kids that played together and worked hard. They built on that as the season progressed."
The Warhawks started the season with a perfect 9-0 record. After their first loss against Dike-New Hartford on Jan. 9, the Warhawks bounced back with 10 consecutive victories. Now, one month after a loss to Osage that forced the Warhawks to share the Top of Iowa East conference title, the Warhawks remain as one of four Class 1A teams still standing.
On Thursday, the Warhawks hope to take the final step into school history by clinching the program's fourth championship game berth. Based on their ability to battle back in big situations, Schnoes feels pretty confident that his team can handle the pressure.
"This team just doesn’t seem to get rattled," Schnoes said. "We were down 10 points yesterday (Monday) afternoon in the third quarter, and you couldn’t tell by looking at them on the floor. They just keep chipping away, and try to keep playing basketball really well. They don’t get after each other if someone makes a mistake or misses a shot, they’re there to pick each other up. There is a lot of trust between all the players."
The Warhawks and Golden Bears will play at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena for a spot at Friday's 2 p.m. Class 1A state title game.