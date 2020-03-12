West Fork goes down fighting in state consolation loss

Run, Montezuma, run.

That's what the Braves did for nearly 32 minutes to down the West Fork boys basketball team 78-72 in the Class 1A consolation game Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

For the first quarter, the Warhawks were able to keep pace with the Braves' transition game. But in the second quarter, Montezuma outscored West Fork, 16-11, and never really looked back until the Warhawks made it close in the waning moments of the game.

Trailing 22-17 after the first quarter, West Fork couldn't find an answer for the hot-shooting Trey Shearer, as the senior scored many of Montezuma's transition points by way of the 3-pointer. The senior led all scorers with 27 points, and hit 4-of-10 3 pointers on the day.

Just as effective was Braves junior Cole Watts, who drained five 3-pointers in the first half to help give Montezuma a 38-28 lead at halftime.

But West Fork wouldn't go away. With nothing to lose in their last game of the season, the Warhawks played hard and kept taking it to the Braves in the final two quarters, outscoring Montezuma 44-40.