West Fork goes down fighting in state consolation loss

Run, Montezuma, run.
That's what the Braves did for nearly 32 minutes to down the West Fork boys basketball team 78-72 in the Class 1A consolation game Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
For the first quarter, the Warhawks were able to keep pace with the Braves' transition game. But in the second quarter, Montezuma outscored West Fork, 16-11, and never really looked back until the Warhawks made it close in the waning moments of the game.
Trailing 22-17 after the first quarter, West Fork couldn't find an answer for the hot-shooting Trey Shearer, as the senior scored many of Montezuma's transition points by way of the 3-pointer. The senior led all scorers with 27 points, and hit 4-of-10 3 pointers on the day.
Just as effective was Braves junior Cole Watts, who drained five 3-pointers in the first half to help give Montezuma a 38-28 lead at halftime.
But West Fork wouldn't go away. With nothing to lose in their last game of the season, the Warhawks played hard and kept taking it to the Braves in the final two quarters, outscoring Montezuma 44-40.
Junior Kayden Ames hit his third 3-pointer to start the third-quarter scoring after he had a slow start, and the Warhawks chipped away at the lead. Ames hit another 3-pointer with 49 seconds left in the quarter to cut the deficit to 54-47.
Two Montezuma free throws with 16 seconds left put the Braves up, 56-47 after three quarters.
In the Warhawks' last-quarter charge, junior Cail Weaver hit a 3-pointer with 5:17 left to get West Fork within three points, but a 9-5 run put Montezuma back up 72-61.
But once again, the Warhawks answered and wouldn't go away. With 1:43 remaining, Kayden Ames stole the ball near mid-court and hit a layup to cut the deficit to nine points.
The junior wasn't finished. He hit the last two of his six 3-pointers to once again bring the West Fork to within three points with 44 seconds left, but that was as close as the Warhawks would get.
Ames finished the game with a team-high 22 points for the Warhawks, while Weaver contributed 16 points. Senior Ian Latham finished his career at West Fork with 13 points, including two crucial 3-pointers and three free throws in the final frame.
Junior Jakob Washington had a team-high 10 rebounds, while senior Brayden Vold had eight boards.
For Montezuma, Shearer had a game-high 27 points, including 12 from beyond the 3-point arc. Watts also had a big game, scoring 26 points, while sophomore Eddie Burgess finished with 18.
West Fork finished the year with a 24-4 record, while Montezuma finished the season with a 25-3 mark.