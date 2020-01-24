West Fork girls come back for 52-48 win over Newman Catholic

West Fork girls basketball coach Rodney Huber knew his Warhawks might take some early lumps this season as he tried to bring along a young team that featured six talented freshmen on the varsity roster.
After a 6-8 start, the Warhawks were looking for a win that showed growth over the early part of the season, and they may have found it with a 52-48 come-from-behind win over Newman Catholic on Friday night.
A pair of those talented freshmen, Emma Martinek and Ellie Weaver, combined for 33 points to lead West Fork.
Bath Martinek and Weaver had been averaging around four points per game going in.
“We could see the potential early on,” Huber said. “They have just gotten more confidence.”
West Fork had a slim one-point margin at halftime, but Newman put up a strong offensive third quarter that saw the Knights take a 40-34 lead with one quarter remaining.
West Fork, though, ratcheted up the intensity on the defensive end and limited the Knights to just 1-for-17 shooting from the floor over the final eight minutes.
The Knights still had a couple of chances in the waning moments when Kailah Thompson nailed a three-pointer to pull Newman to within 50-48, but the Knights were unable to connect on another shot down the stretch.
Kealan Curley led the Knights with 17 points, but the junior forward was held scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Faith Wadle added 10 points for Newman, while Thompson had eight.
West Fork (7-8) looks to take another step forward in conference play on Tuesday when it will entertain Central Springs.
Newman (8-7) will try to get back on track with a road game at Rockford on Tuesday.