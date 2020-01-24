West Fork girls come back for 52-48 win over Newman Catholic

West Fork girls basketball coach Rodney Huber knew his Warhawks might take some early lumps this season as he tried to bring along a young team that featured six talented freshmen on the varsity roster.

After a 6-8 start, the Warhawks were looking for a win that showed growth over the early part of the season, and they may have found it with a 52-48 come-from-behind win over Newman Catholic on Friday night.

A pair of those talented freshmen, Emma Martinek and Ellie Weaver, combined for 33 points to lead West Fork.

Bath Martinek and Weaver had been averaging around four points per game going in.

“We could see the potential early on,” Huber said. “They have just gotten more confidence.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

West Fork had a slim one-point margin at halftime, but Newman put up a strong offensive third quarter that saw the Knights take a 40-34 lead with one quarter remaining.

West Fork, though, ratcheted up the intensity on the defensive end and limited the Knights to just 1-for-17 shooting from the floor over the final eight minutes.