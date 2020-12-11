West Fork boys keep record perfect with win over Newman Catholic

So far this season, the West Fork boys basketball team has yet to find an opponent that can keep up with it. After Friday, the search continues.

On Friday night, the Warhawks improved to 3-0 with a decisive 79-49 win over Newman Catholic.

The Warhawks started slowly, but once their offense got rolling, the Knights could do little to stop them. After the Knights took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, the Warhawks scored nine points in the next three minutes to make the score 14-9 at the end of the first.

In the second, the Warhawks pulled even with the Knights at the 5:52 mark, as senior Colin Martinek put the team up by one with a layup.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After a 3-pointer from Eli Brinkley put the Knights ahead by by two, West Fork answered with a three of its own, as Martinek nailed a deep shot to put the team up, 18-17.

The Warhawks never looked back. At halftime, West Fork led Newman, 29-21.By the end of the third, West Fork led, 61-35, and then outscored the Knights in the fourth quarter, 18-14, to seal the 30-point victory.