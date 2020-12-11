 Skip to main content
West Fork boys keep record perfect with win over Newman Catholic
So far this season, the West Fork boys basketball team has yet to find an opponent that can keep up with it. After Friday, the search continues. 

On Friday night, the Warhawks improved to 3-0 with a decisive 79-49 win over Newman Catholic. 

The Warhawks started slowly, but once their offense got rolling, the Knights could do little to stop them. After the Knights took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, the Warhawks scored nine points in the next three minutes to make the score 14-9 at the end of the first.

In the second, the Warhawks pulled even with the Knights at the 5:52 mark, as senior Colin Martinek put the team up by one with a layup.

After a 3-pointer from Eli Brinkley put the Knights ahead by by two, West Fork answered with a three of its own, as Martinek nailed a deep shot to put the team up, 18-17.

The Warhawks never looked back. At halftime, West Fork led Newman, 29-21.By the end of the third, West Fork led, 61-35, and then outscored the Knights in the fourth quarter, 18-14, to seal the 30-point victory. 

Four West Fork players scored in double figures on Friday, led by senior Kayden Ames, who put up 20, with four 3-pointers. Jakob Washington scored 15 points on  7-of-12 shooting for the Warhawks, while Colin Martinek and Cail Weaver both scored 13.

Washington led the team with six rebounds, and Ames had five. 

For Newman Catholic, sophomore Doug Taylor had a team best 13 points.

"Once we got the lead, we just kind of settled down and relaxed," West Fork head coach Frank Schnoes said. "We went about how we play. Newman did a good job early of balling us up, so we couldn't get the ball up in transition, but as the game went along, we were able to get that ball a little quicker and push the ball up the floor."

With the loss, Newman Catholic fell to 3-2 on the season. The Knights will play again on Tuesday, at Rockford, and West Fork will host Central Springs. 

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

