West Fork boys basketball continues title chase after rollercoaster start to season

It’s been a rollercoaster start to the season for the Class 1A No. 7 West Fork boys basketball team.

Now seven weeks into their season, including winter break, the Warhawks are set to play only their fifth and sixth games of the season by the end of this week.

Coming into the season, coaches around North Iowa knew that COVID-19 would factor into their teams’ seasons. For West Fork head coach Frank Schnoes and his team, the Warhawks are all-too familiar with this reality.

“We started out the season, and after four days of practice we had to shut down because the school went online for a couple weeks,” Schnoes said. “Right before the Christmas break, we had a 14-day quarantine because of a COVID contact with a player from another team.”

Because of the two separate shutdowns, the Warhawks have been forced to postpone or miss multiple games since the start of the season.

“We’ve also missed some practices, so there’s been times where we’ve had to go several days in a row without touching the basketball,” Schnoes said. “Where you have to get the kids back in shape again. But the kids have been very receptive to it.”