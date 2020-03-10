West Fork and Bishop Garrigan ready to face off for spot in state title game

As Schnoes pointed out, his program has never had to play in a consolation game. They hope that that streak will continue this season, but to accomplish that, the squad will have to beat Bishop No. 2 seed Bishop Garrigan on Wednesday afternoon.

Garrigan is a tough opponent for any team, with 6-foot-9 junior Angelo Winkel leading the team in scoring and rebounds, and seniors Cade Winkel and John Joyce both providing over 13 points per game.

“We have to prepare for them,” Schnoes said. “They’re going to be a tall task for us, we don’t match up size-wise with them. We’re going to have to come up with a way to neutralize that, and take advantage of what our strengths are.”

One of West Fork’s biggest strengths this season has been its depth. The Warhawks have six players with over 150 points on the season, with three of them – Kayden Ames, Jakob Washington, and Ian Lathan – averaging over 10 points per game. Washington, who played on JV last season, is also the team’s leading rebounder with 215 on the season. From very early on, Schoes could tell that this was a group that could play together, and win.