"We’re just trying to have more fun:" Mason City girls riding hot streak as postseason nears

Mason City head girls basketball coach Curt Klaahsen seems to have discovered the recipe for how to turn a losing team into a winning one, seemingly on a dime.

What is the secret ingredient? Fun.

The Mohawks began the season in bumpy fashion, by losing each of their first eight games. But since winter break, the team has gone 4-3, the most recent win a dominant 74-14 shellacking of Marshalltown on Friday night.

“We’ve continued to gain confidence in ourselves, but the other thing is that, especially over the last three games, we’re just trying to have more fun,” Klaahsen said. “I think sometimes we take this really seriously, and especially when you are struggling a little bit, it’s easy to get down on yourself. Going into last week’s game we said, we’re just going to play, have fun, and see what happens.”

Much of the team’s improvement lies on the shoulders of the defense. In the first seven games of the season, the Mohawks allowed their opponent to score at least 65 points in every contest. Since then, they have only allowed that many points once, in a 75-42 loss to Class 5A No. 1 Johnston.