'We obviously are No. 1 for a reason,': Osage volleyball on the verge of team history

With its win on Monday night over Humboldt in the state quarterfinal, the Osage volleyball team is one win away from making program history.

Fourteen Green Devils volleyball squads have made it to the state tournament in the school's history. None have managed to punch their way through to the final round.

The 2020 squad looks like a pretty good bet to change that.

With a 32-2 overall record and a 12-game winning streak into the state semifinal round in Cedar Rapids, Osage is one of the favorites to win it all. This year, the Green Devils went in as the No. 1 seed and played like it on Monday night in a 3-0 sweep of No. 8 seeded Humboldt.

The Green Devils downed the Wildcats by set scores of 25-16, 25-20, and 25-11, and advanced to the state semifinals for the fourth consecutive year.

In the first set, sophomore Claudia Aschenbrenner was the difference-maker, with five kills, including the set clincher. In set two, Osage fell behind, 20-16, but stormed back to take the set with a nine-point scoring run. In the third and final set, the Green Devils dominated Humboldt to take the set and the match.