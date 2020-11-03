'We obviously are No. 1 for a reason,': Osage volleyball on the verge of team history

With its win on Monday night over Humboldt in the state quarterfinal, the Osage volleyball team is one win away from making program history.
Fourteen Green Devils volleyball squads have made it to the state tournament in the school's history. None have managed to punch their way through to the final round.
The 2020 squad looks like a pretty good bet to change that.
With a 32-2 overall record and a 12-game winning streak into the state semifinal round in Cedar Rapids, Osage is one of the favorites to win it all. This year, the Green Devils went in as the No. 1 seed and played like it on Monday night in a 3-0 sweep of No. 8 seeded Humboldt.
The Green Devils downed the Wildcats by set scores of 25-16, 25-20, and 25-11, and advanced to the state semifinals for the fourth consecutive year.
In the first set, sophomore Claudia Aschenbrenner was the difference-maker, with five kills, including the set clincher. In set two, Osage fell behind, 20-16, but stormed back to take the set with a nine-point scoring run. In the third and final set, the Green Devils dominated Humboldt to take the set and the match.
“It felt really good, knowing that we could come back like that, and didn’t panic,” Aschenbrenner said. “I think the first two sets, we had some nerves. Everyone is telling us ‘You’re going to win, you’re going to win!’, and then we get there and we still have to play, we’re not just automatically going to win. We buckled down in the third set, and played Osage volleyball.”
Aschenbrenner finished the night with 12 kills, and a team-high 12 blocks in the Green Devil win.
Support Local Journalism
The victory clinched the Green Devils a spot at the state semifinals for the fourth consecutive year, though the team has fallen short in the round in each of those years. Last year, the Green Devils went into the semifinals with a 37-6 record before losing to Western Christian.
In 2020 though, things are very different. The Green Devils are the top dog, with a No. 1 state ranking in Class 3A and the top seed. Even though they haven’t been in that position before, Aschenbrenner says that most of the team isn’t feeling any added pressure that comes with being the best.
“All we have to do is play our game,” Aschenbrenner said. “We obviously are No. 1 for a reason, and we are so grateful for the opportunity to be number one. But all we have to do is play our volleyball and that’s the best part of being number one. We have, I would say, the easier route, but it’s still so awesome.”
Osage’s powerful offense came up big against the Wildcats. The Green Devils outpaced Humboldt in total kills, 48-25, and senior setter Ellie Bobinet had 38 of the team’s 42 assists. Senior Dani Johnson finished with a team high 13 kills, while Paige Kisley had 11 to go along with Aschenbrenner’s 12.
“The girls really hit their spots tonight,” head coach Bryan Tabbert said. “Ellie did a great job of spreading the ball around, and Claudia really had a standout night. Claudia is a very efficient hitter, and is just a sniper there in the middle. She can really put the ball down. Offensively, we had a very balanced attack.”
The Green Devils will play No. 4 Assumption on Wednesday at 3 p.m., for a spot at the state finals.
After four straight years of falling short, Osage is eager to change the narrative.
They've been a championship-worthy team for close to half a decade, and now they believe it's time to finish the job.
“For those seniors, it is special,” Tabbert said. “Being four-time state qualifiers in volleyball, and playing outstanding volleyball throughout their career, they definitely want to cap that off with a state championship.”
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
“All we have to do is play our game. We obviously are No. 1 for a reason, and we are so grateful for the opportunity to be number one."
– Claudia Aschenbrenner, sophomore middle hitter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!