‘We just don’t quit’: St. Ansgar football headed back to the UNI-Dome

If you looked at the score of all three of the Class A, No. 2 St. Ansgar football team’s playoff games, you would assume that things went perfectly for the Saints.

After all, St. Ansgar has outscored West Fork, South Winneshiek and MFL-Mar-Mac by a combined score of 147-34 on its way to the program’s second consecutive trip to the UNI-Dome.

St. Ansgar gave its fans quite the scare on Friday night at home in a 49-14 win over No. 7 MFL-Mar-Mac. The Saints struggled to move the ball against the Bulldogs for much of the first half and fell behind, 14-0.

The players drew on an earlier game this season to help them remain focused.

“Being down 14 in the fourth quarter against Lake Mills, I remember we came back from that,” senior running back Ryan Cole said. “After that we felt like if we ever find ourselves in a hole, we’ve just got to believe in each other and, if we believe, then we can pull it out.”

In that game on Oct. 9 against Lake Mills, the offense struggled to get things going for three straight quarters. It looked like the Bulldogs were going to pull off an upset and steal a share of the district championship.