‘We get each other’: Standout duo hopes to turn Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls basketball around

“If I go home and I feel like I didn’t do everything I could, then there’s just something wrong,” Meader said. “If I do everything I could on the court and leave everything on the court, there’s nothing I can go back and regret.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For Hanson, she’s been a dominating force that can stretch the offensive side of the court from down low all the way out to the 3-point line. As a lefty, she can hit the eurostep to a layup, or step back for the 3-pointer.

“I think I do a good job on reacting to what the defense is doing,” Hanson said. “A lot of teams come out in a 1-3-1 or double team me and Lo. I do a good job of seeing what they do and reacting to what they do. We use me and Lo and we change with each other. It’s nice to adapt.”

Despite strong play out of Hanson and Meader, the Bulldogs have lost the last three games they’ve played in – including a 54-50 loss to Humboldt on Tuesday night in North Central Conference play.

After starting out 4-1 and sitting as the No. 15 team in Class 3A in the IGHSAU rankings, HDC now sits at an even 4-4 heading into the break.