‘We get each other’: Standout duo hopes to turn Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls basketball around

Avery Hanson and Lauren Meader are only juniors. But their play together reflects that of a duo that’s been together on the varsity floor for four years.
However, the Hampton-Dumont-CAL (HDC) standouts have been playing together since they were in third grade – so maybe the years growing up on the court act as a similar experience to time on the varsity floor.
“We get each other. We’re in the same grade so we kind of lean on each other,” Hanson said. “I love her and she loves me. We’re a good combination on the court.”
Whatever the reasoning behind the success may be, it’s clearly worked. Hanson is averaging just over 19 points per game and Meader is averaging 17.7 points to start this winter. The dynamic duo has accounted for 72 percent of the team’s offensive production this season.
“They read each other and they work well off of each other,” HDC head coach Miranda Valley said. “They’re fun to watch together. They’re both really strong offensively.”
Meader runs the point position for the Bulldogs. She boasts a good jump shot, crafty handles and a strong motor. Despite being one of the shortest players in the lineup, she currently has the second-most rebounds on the team (33).
According to her head coach, her hustle-hard mentality is one of the things that makes her great. Meader thinks so too.
“If I go home and I feel like I didn’t do everything I could, then there’s just something wrong,” Meader said. “If I do everything I could on the court and leave everything on the court, there’s nothing I can go back and regret.”
For Hanson, she’s been a dominating force that can stretch the offensive side of the court from down low all the way out to the 3-point line. As a lefty, she can hit the eurostep to a layup, or step back for the 3-pointer.
“I think I do a good job on reacting to what the defense is doing,” Hanson said. “A lot of teams come out in a 1-3-1 or double team me and Lo. I do a good job of seeing what they do and reacting to what they do. We use me and Lo and we change with each other. It’s nice to adapt.”
Despite strong play out of Hanson and Meader, the Bulldogs have lost the last three games they’ve played in – including a 54-50 loss to Humboldt on Tuesday night in North Central Conference play.
After starting out 4-1 and sitting as the No. 15 team in Class 3A in the IGHSAU rankings, HDC now sits at an even 4-4 heading into the break.
“Avery and Lauren are the only two that we have coming back with any varsity experience, so these guys are getting better every game and learning,” Valley said. “We just have to get one or two more kids to step up and be able to hit a shot and alleviate some of that pressure.”
The Bulldogs will head into the holiday break and use time away to reflect and get better. Whether it’s conditioning more or watching film, the team will refocus to improve.
Valley is counting on her top two scorers to lead during that time, and the two are looking forward to doing just that.
“I like to say losses are a good way of learning,” Hanson said. “They’re the best type of learning situations. We take each loss and we build it up and we go out and use that as energy for our next game. Over break we’re going to break down what’s going on and we’ll be better.”
The Bulldogs will play St. Ansgar at 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 2 in Hampton.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls basketball vs. Humboldt 12-22-20- - Hanson
Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls basketball vs. Humboldt 12-22-20-4.jpg
Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls basketball vs. Humboldt 12-22-20-6.jpg
Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls basketball vs. Humboldt 12-22-20-7.jpg
Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls basketball vs. Humboldt 12-22-20-8.jpg
Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls basketball vs. Humboldt 12-22-20-9.jpg
Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls basketball vs. Humboldt 12-22-20-10.jpg
Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls basketball vs. Humboldt 12-22-20-11.jpg
Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls basketball vs. Humboldt 12-22-20-12.jpg
Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls basketball vs. Humboldt 12-22-20-13.jpg
Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls basketball vs. Humboldt 12-22-20-15.jpg
Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls basketball vs. Humboldt 12-22-20- Meader
Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls basketball vs. Humboldt 12-22-20- Schmit
Hampton-Dumont-CAL girls basketball vs. Humboldt 12-22-20-18.jpg
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.