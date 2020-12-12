'We expect that of ourselves:' West Fork eager for return trip to state

The West Fork boys basketball team has been to the promised land. Now, they will do whatever it takes to get back.
Last season, the Warhawks, led by juniors Kayden Ames and Jakob Washington, along with a trio of senior starters, made it to the program’s first state tournament since 2014. Ultimately, the Warhawks fell short of their goal with a 66-52 loss to Bishop Garrigan in the Class 1A state semifinals.
This season, with Washington and Ames both back, along with seven other members of the 2019-2020 roster, the Warhawks say their goal is simple.
Make it back to state, and this time, go further.
For a team that plays in the small town of Sheffield, the chance to play at Wells Fargo Arena was an experience like no other.
“It was the best experience of my life, hands down,” Washington said. “I would give anything to play there again. That is one of the things that is driving all of us, is to get back there.”
So far, the Warhawks look like they have a legitimate shot. The team is undefeated through its first three games, including a 79-49 win over conference rival Newman Catholic on Friday night, a game in which the Warhawks battled back from an 10-0 first quarter deficit. The team is clicking so far, despite having to replace three starters from last season.
Ian Latham and Brayden Vold, the team’s third and fourth leading scorers last year, are gone, along with Brett Weaver, who led the team with 91 assists. But the Warhawks haven’t missed a beat. While only Ames and Washington were starters last year, nearly the whole team was a part of the state tournament run and played at least part of the season on varsity.
And while they might be new to the starting lineup, they are not new to the roster, and know each other well.
“They’ve played together for years, from traveling teams all the way through,” West Fork head coach Frank Schnoes said. “Nine of our 11 players are seniors, and those guys have played together a long time. I think they are really comfortable with each other and there are no egos. They are just as happy with an assist as they do a score, and getting a a rebound is just as happy as getting a steal. It’s a real team oriented group.”
According to Schnoes, the state tournament experience of last March has had a positive effect on his team this season. Even nine months later, the Warhawks are reaping the benefits of all that extra basketball.
“Extending your season virtually another month, where you're playing and practicing and playing pressure games, I think that is an added advantage you don't get if you don’t make a run,” Schnoes said. “There were a number of games last year where we were behind early in the regular season and also on the tournament trail. The kids just believe in themselves and believe in their teammates.”
Ames is a three-year starter who led the team in scoring last year with 401 points. He, along with Washington, has been one of the team’s constants through the turnover of the past two seasons. Last year the two, along with Weaver and Latham, were the only returning players from the 2018-2019 roster.
The rest were all called up from JV, and the Warhawks still managed to get to the brink of a state title. With a more experienced crew this time around, a return trip doesn't seem unlikely.
“The good thing about having this many guys is that you can put any combination on the court in practices, and every guy has a good matchup,” Washington said. “Every single practice is competitive, and everybody during the season is fighting for a starting spot and more time. We’re just competitive naturally, and it shows a lot.”
On Friday night, the team’s depth came into full play. Four West Fork players scored in double figures, led by Ames with 20. Washington put up 15 points against the Knights, while Cail Weaver and Colin Martinek each had 13.
Ames also had four 3-pointers in the game, while Washington led the team with six rebounds.
It has been a great first three games for West Fork, but both Schnoes and Washington said that nothing is guaranteed. In the age of COVID-19, there isn’t a guarantee that anybody will get to make the trip to Des Moines this coming March.
But assuming that the season is played to the end, the Warhawks seniors are eager for their final chance to raise the program’s first championship trophy since 2011.
“It’s about having fun,” Ames said. “We always get everybody’s best, so it’s high expectations just being at West Fork. After a season like that, yeah, there is a little extra. We want to do it again. We expect that of ourselves.”
Newman Catholic boys basketball vs West Fork, 12-11-20-1-2.jpg
Newman Catholic boys basketball vs West Fork - Ames
Newman Catholic boys basketball vs West Fork, 12-11-20-2-2.jpg
Newman Catholic boys basketball vs West Fork, 12-11-20-2.jpg
Newman Catholic boys basketball vs West Fork, 12-11-20-3-2.jpg
Newman Catholic boys basketball vs West Fork, 12-11-20-3.jpg
Newman Catholic boys basketball vs West Fork, 12-11-20-4-2.jpg
Newman Catholic boys basketball vs West Fork - Rodning
Newman Catholic boys basketball vs West Fork, 12-11-20-5.jpg
Newman Catholic boys basketball vs West Fork, 12-11-20-6.jpg
Newman Catholic boys basketball vs West Fork, 12-11-20-7.jpg
Newman Catholic boys basketball vs West Fork - Jennings
Newman Catholic boys basketball vs West Fork, 12-11-20-9.jpg
Newman Catholic boys basketball vs West Fork, 12-11-20-10.jpg
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
