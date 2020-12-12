'We expect that of ourselves:' West Fork eager for return trip to state

Ian Latham and Brayden Vold, the team’s third and fourth leading scorers last year, are gone, along with Brett Weaver, who led the team with 91 assists. But the Warhawks haven’t missed a beat. While only Ames and Washington were starters last year, nearly the whole team was a part of the state tournament run and played at least part of the season on varsity.

And while they might be new to the starting lineup, they are not new to the roster, and know each other well.

“They’ve played together for years, from traveling teams all the way through,” West Fork head coach Frank Schnoes said. “Nine of our 11 players are seniors, and those guys have played together a long time. I think they are really comfortable with each other and there are no egos. They are just as happy with an assist as they do a score, and getting a a rebound is just as happy as getting a steal. It’s a real team oriented group.”

According to Schnoes, the state tournament experience of last March has had a positive effect on his team this season. Even nine months later, the Warhawks are reaping the benefits of all that extra basketball.