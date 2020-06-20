'We expect big things from him': Mark Williams captains hopeful St. Ansgar baseball team

Like every other team, the St. Ansgar baseball team spent this spring hoping that it would get to play baseball. On Thursday afternoon, the team huddled in its dugout, trying to wait out a rainstorm that eventually canceled its game against Wapsie Valley after the teams had played two innings.
For senior Mark Williams, the announcement led to a mid-interview "Ah, dang it." After waiting through a COVID-19 canceled spring sports season, and playing their first two baseball games of 2020, the team would have to do just a little bit more waiting for game number three.
Williams is a team captain for the Saints, and after the graduation departure last season of program stalwart Collin Kramer, has taken over the role as team leader. In 2019, Williams was a force both at the plate and on the mound for St. Ansgar.
As a hitter, Williams put up a .471 batting average, a .562 on-base percentage and a .549 slugging mark, with a team high 48 hits, and 20 RBI his junior year. On the mound, Williams started a team-high 11 games, and compiled a 1.06 WHIP, and a .173 opponent batting average, and 71 strikeouts.
On Monday, Williams started the Saints' season opening 10-5 win over Central Springs, and lasted only ⅔ of an inning, allowing four runs on one hit, one walk, and two hit batters. Despite the rough start, head coach Devin Schwiesow has high expectations for his senior captain.
“He’s a good leader, he’s been a four-year starter for us, and a team captain for two years,” Schwiesow said. “My expectations for Mark are to just come out and be better than he was yesterday. He had a rough outing in his first start, but he's going to continue to grow, and we expect big things from him.”
Williams has been on varsity since his freshman year, and began playing baseball in eighth grade. Along with lots of others at St. Ansgar, Williams is a four-sport athlete, also competing in football and track and field, as well as stints in both wrestling and basketball. Out of all of those games, though, Williams’ favorite has always been baseball.
“It’s always fun to come out here and compete,” Williams said. “I just enjoy it. It’s been a fun game of mine. Our coach likes to compare it to life, it’s a lot of ups and downs, a game of failure. It just helps us get through life too. It’s always fun.”
With his ability to consistently get hits, and get on base over 50 percent of the time, Williams is stationed at lead-off for the Saints, and was playing third base for the Saints on Thursday before the rain storm washed out the teams' home game against the Warriors.
“Our strategy is to get Mark as many at-bats as we can,” Schwiesow said. “He is a disciplined hitter, he does a nice job getting on base for us. He does have some speed. We just like to get our offense running a little bit. He does a nice job of that.”
According to Schwiesow, there have been some college coaches asking about Williams. As of now, he doesn’t have a firm plan in place for where he will play college ball, but Williams does hope that he will get an opportunity to play at the next level.
Before he crosses that bridge though, Williams' goals are more team-focused. Last season, the Saints went 25-10 and made it all the way to the substate finals, where they lost to South Winneshiek by a 7-1 score. With five seniors on the 2020 roster, the Saints hope to go even further, one goal at a time.
“We play the game and have fun,” Williams said. “Our first goal is conference championship, and we go from there. District championship is our second goal, and a state championship, obviously. That’s definitely in the back of our mind, and we’re pushing for that.”
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
