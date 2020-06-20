'We expect big things from him': Mark Williams captains hopeful St. Ansgar baseball team

“He’s a good leader, he’s been a four-year starter for us, and a team captain for two years,” Schwiesow said. “My expectations for Mark are to just come out and be better than he was yesterday. He had a rough outing in his first start, but he's going to continue to grow, and we expect big things from him.”

Williams has been on varsity since his freshman year, and began playing baseball in eighth grade. Along with lots of others at St. Ansgar, Williams is a four-sport athlete, also competing in football and track and field, as well as stints in both wrestling and basketball. Out of all of those games, though, Williams’ favorite has always been baseball.

“It’s always fun to come out here and compete,” Williams said. “I just enjoy it. It’s been a fun game of mine. Our coach likes to compare it to life, it’s a lot of ups and downs, a game of failure. It just helps us get through life too. It’s always fun.”

With his ability to consistently get hits, and get on base over 50 percent of the time, Williams is stationed at lead-off for the Saints, and was playing third base for the Saints on Thursday before the rain storm washed out the teams' home game against the Warriors.