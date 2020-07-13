'We didn't give up': St. Ansgar softball storms back to beat Riceville in regional opener

Sometimes, revenge is the best motivator.
On Monday night in Riceville, the St. Ansgar softball team on Monday scored a 7-4 victory over the Wildcats in the first round of the regional tournament, earning a berth in the second round and avenging the Saints’ 5-3 loss to the Wildcats earlier in the season.
The Saints stormed back from a 4-0 deficit to win the game, adding even more satisfaction to the victory for St. Ansgar.
The Saints tied the game in the top of the fifth inning when freshman Mallory Juhl scored from third base on a passed ball. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Riceville put two runners aboard in the seventh, but the rally fizzled when junior Abby Retterath was thrown out at home to end the inning. In the bottom of the frame, the Saints scored three runs, when junior Brooklyn Hackbart drove in two runs with an RBI double, and later scored on a passed ball.
In the bottom of the inning, Riceville loaded the bases, but the game ended on a flyout to right from Retterath. When the final out was made, the road crowd cheered the end of the nail-biting inning, and the Saints’ players congratulated each other on the diamond.
“We didn’t give up,” St. Ansgar head coach Lance Schutjer said. “We battled until the seventh inning, and we played a complete game. Riceville being the great team that they are, we knew that we had to keep the pressure on them a little bit and try to chip away each inning, which we did.”
Junior Brooklyn Hackbart was responsible for several of the game’s crucial moments. She was the fielder that threw Retterath out at the plate in the sixth inning, which completed a double play that killed Riceville’s burgeoning rally. In the very next inning, Hackbart drove in the eventual winning runs with her double.
Hackbart admits that she was nervous as she stepped up to the plate in such a crucial situation, with two on and two out in the late innings.
“I was kind of scared because I struggled early,” Hackbart said. “I didn’t have any great hits, and I struck out. I just told myself that I needed to get a hit and hopefully I’d drive people in. Overall, I’m just feeling really happy that I could help in that moment, be confident and drive those people in.”
This season, the Saints are hoping to make it to the state tournament for the first time since 2014, in what would be only the third trip to state in program history. The Saints lost five senior starters to graduation a year ago, which makes their current postseason run even more impressive.
In the absence of those five players, Schutjer has leaned on his three seniors, along with younger players like Juhl and standout outfielder Hali Anderson to provide leadership.
Anderson, who plays center field and is hitting .420 on the season with a .491 on-base percentage and a team-high 18 runs, says that the team has gelled this season, despite the changes and the craziness of the shortened year.
“We had to learn to play with each other with new players and different people in different spots,” Anderson said. “It’s been a little bit of a learning experience, but we are where we want to be, and we want to build from there.”
For the Saints, this season is not just about themselves. In this strange year, some teams have had to end their seasons early due to COVID-19 exposure, something that Schutjer is grateful has not happened to his squad. In addition to playing for a spot at the state tournament, Schutjer encourages the Saints to play for the teams that didn’t make it this far, and to soak up every moment they get to be on the softball field.
“I tell the girls to play for somebody that can’t play,” Schutjer said. “Look at it from that perspective, and realize that there are some teams that can’t play. Go out and play for somebody like that. They’d love to be out there too. Play every game like it's your last, because it very well could be.”
The Saints will play at Northwood-Kensett on Wednesday night at 7 p.m., in the Class 1A, Region 4 quarterfinals.
With the loss, Riceville ended its season with a 10-8 overall record.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!