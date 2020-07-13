'We didn't give up': St. Ansgar softball storms back to beat Riceville in regional opener

“We had to learn to play with each other with new players and different people in different spots,” Anderson said. “It’s been a little bit of a learning experience, but we are where we want to be, and we want to build from there.”

For the Saints, this season is not just about themselves. In this strange year, some teams have had to end their seasons early due to COVID-19 exposure, something that Schutjer is grateful has not happened to his squad. In addition to playing for a spot at the state tournament, Schutjer encourages the Saints to play for the teams that didn’t make it this far, and to soak up every moment they get to be on the softball field.

“I tell the girls to play for somebody that can’t play,” Schutjer said. “Look at it from that perspective, and realize that there are some teams that can’t play. Go out and play for somebody like that. They’d love to be out there too. Play every game like it's your last, because it very well could be.”

The Saints will play at Northwood-Kensett on Wednesday night at 7 p.m., in the Class 1A, Region 4 quarterfinals.

With the loss, Riceville ended its season with a 10-8 overall record.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

