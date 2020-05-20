WATCH NOW: 'North Iowa Kayaking' group finds outdoor adventures during COVID-19

It's time to take to the water.
In this spring full of social distancing, it can be challenging to find activities to while away the idle hours.
Sporting events have now been on hold for over two months, and for many of us, the Netflix queue is starting to run out of content. With the nice weather in North Iowa over the past few weeks, the outdoors are calling.
If hikes and other land-based activities get too crowded as people start emerging from their homes, maybe the answer is paddling on the area's waterways.
Patrick Kelley is the director of the Belmond-Klemme Alternative School and an avid kayaker. Kelley began the North Iowa Kayaking Facebook group a few years ago as a way to find out which area rivers and lakes he should check out. Since that time, the group has grown to 448 members, with Kelley serving as its administrator.
“I was looking for information on local North Iowa rivers and couldn’t find what I wanted,” Kelley said. “I thought, there are other groups. Why don’t I start one and see what happens?”
The group’s Facebook page is full of peaceful photos of members' outdoor adventures, information on North Iowa’s best kayaking spots, and where to trade or buy kayaks and equipment.
Kelley has been on the water since he was young, estimating that he has been canoeing or kayaking since 1969. He used to canoe on the Raccoon River when he was much younger, and these days he spends what little free time he has kayaking on area rivers with his daughter, Sarah.
“I got into kayaking probably five years ago because it is something light, something you can pick up and go on your own,” Kelley said. “I enjoy it because it is peaceful and I like to be alone. I like to kayak and fish. I do a lot of that. It is a nice, quiet way to get away."
According to Kelley and several members of the group, kayaking is an ideal activity to take up during COVID-19. It is outdoors, and fairly easy to stay at least six feet apart when you are out on the water. That being said, the kayaking community has still felt the effects of the pandemic.
Dave Hillman, a materials engineer at Rockwell Collins who has been kayaking and paddling since 1977, says that COVID-19 has had a huge impact on the community this year. He does competitive rafting and has seen all of 2020’s competitions canceled in the past few months.
“All of the season’s race competitions like flat water and whitewater have been canceled due to the necessity of social distancing,” Hillman said. “A very select group of paddling friends did continue our winter pool workouts, but we kept the numbers low and discrete.”
Kelley tries to get out on the water as often as he can. He currently works two full-time jobs, but still manages to kayak around 300-400 miles per year. He oftentimes kayaks with his daughter, but also likes to get out and hit the water by himself, including a solo trip from the Minnesota/Iowa border to Janesville, Iowa. Eventually, he wants to do that trip again, this time all the way down to the Mississippi River.
“I try to get out every week somewhere. I have a lake that is not too far from my house, about five miles,” Kelley said. “I get off at 4 o’ clock, throw the kayak in the back of the truck, and when I get off, I’ll just go out to the lake and paddle for a couple hours, and go home. I get out quite a bit, not as much as I like, but still quite a bit.”
For Kelley, getting out on the water is a good way for him to unwind and escape the stresses of his busy life. He owns 16 kayaks, and lets friends and members of the Facebook group borrow them whenever they like. He also uses his hobby in his work at the alternative school.
“We take every junior high and senior high student in phys-ed to the lake and let them kayak,” Kelley said. “I started buying kayaks just because I liked it. I liked it. First I had one, then I had four, then I had eight, and then I had 16.”
Currently, big group expeditions are not happening due to social distancing restrictions. When the pandemic eventually subsides, members of the group will undoubtedly gather together for group outings in the future. Right now, the people of the river seem to be going out only with family and close friends, sometimes with an animal friend or two.
“I was hooked on the quiet glide through nature, and seeing things from a different perspective from the river,” group member Cristy Schmidt said. “Shortly after those first few runs, I bought my own and added my dog to the mix. After the initial purchase it’s free entertainment.”
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!