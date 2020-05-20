WATCH NOW: 'North Iowa Kayaking' group finds outdoor adventures during COVID-19

Kelley tries to get out on the water as often as he can. He currently works two full-time jobs, but still manages to kayak around 300-400 miles per year. He oftentimes kayaks with his daughter, but also likes to get out and hit the water by himself, including a solo trip from the Minnesota/Iowa border to Janesville, Iowa. Eventually, he wants to do that trip again, this time all the way down to the Mississippi River.

“I try to get out every week somewhere. I have a lake that is not too far from my house, about five miles,” Kelley said. “I get off at 4 o’ clock, throw the kayak in the back of the truck, and when I get off, I’ll just go out to the lake and paddle for a couple hours, and go home. I get out quite a bit, not as much as I like, but still quite a bit.”

For Kelley, getting out on the water is a good way for him to unwind and escape the stresses of his busy life. He owns 16 kayaks, and lets friends and members of the Facebook group borrow them whenever they like. He also uses his hobby in his work at the alternative school.