Washington leads West Fork boys over Newman Catholic

Jakob Washington had a good start for the West Fork boys basketball team in the Warhawks’ game at Newman Catholic on Friday night.

The junior forward made his first three shots from the field and a pair of free throws before being saddled with some foul trouble and sitting for the bulk of the second quarter.

Washington apparently didn’t like the view from the bench as he unloaded in the second half to boost No. 6-ranked (Class 1A) West Fork to a 74-61 win over the Knights.

Washington exploded for 27 points in the second half – 16 in the third quarter alone – and wound up tying the West Fork school record for points in a game with 36.

“Newman always plays us tough,” Washington said. “But once I made those first few shots, I got super confident.”

The Warhawks held a slim five-point lead at intermission, but they scored 19 points in the first 3:24 of the third quarter to build the lead to double digits.

West Fork made eight of its first 10 shots from the floor in the third quarter.

“Once we get on runs like that, we are OK,” Warhawks coach Frank Schnoes said. “Our kids don’t get rattled.”