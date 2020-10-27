Waldorf's Boyd earns second player of the week honor

For the second time this season, Waldorf women's soccer sophomore Sydney Boyd was awarded Association of Independent Institutions Player of the Week.

She recorded a hat trick last Monday in a road win, then added two more goals on Saturday in Forest City. Her five goals during that week gives the forward 10 goals on the season.

Boyd currently sits at fifth on the all-time single-season goals list for Waldorf. The single-season record is held by Heather Collins in 2006, who had 15 goals during that campaign.

This is the third time a Waldorf player has been selected as player of the week. Boyd was selected her first time on Oct. 12 and Autumn Peterson was selected on Oct. 19.

