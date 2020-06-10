Waldorf women's basketball team signs MVP guard from Texas

The Waldorf women's basketball team added a valuable piece for the upcoming season this past week, as the Warriors signed Elizabeth Garza, a guard from Veterans Memorial Early College High School in Brownsville, Texas.
"Our staff is extremely excited to add Lizzie to our Warrior family,” head coach Katie Schutjer said. “Lizzie is a very talented student-athlete. Not only has she accumulated several honors on the court, but she has also earned academic honors off the court.”
Garza won a slew of awards in her four seasons as a starter. She was named Newcomer of the Year as a freshman, van a First Team All-Valley Player as a sophomore, was First Team All-Metro, All-Distrcit, and All-Valley as a junior, and was named District and Metro MVP in her senior season.
Garza was also a member of the National Honors Society.
“Lizzie will help take our guard game to the next level," Schutjer said. "She is a great athlete, and uses her athleticism well when attacking the rim. She is effective in breaking down a defense to score, whether in transition or a half-court offense. Overall, she has a very good guard’s skills-set that will transition well into the college game."
Waldorf women's soccer signs Daniela Benavides
The Waldorf women's soccer team added another international player to its roster this past week, with the signing of Lima, Peru native Daniela Benavides.
Benavides attened Colegio Altair in Peru, and played soccer for the Club Sporting Cristal program, located in Lima.
"We’re excited to add Daniela to our growing program, she’s an individual with great aspirations in life and we both felt Waldorf was a great fit,” Arenas said. “Daniela is a great student and she has the opportunity to do great things here at Waldorf University.”
The Warriors are have players on the roster from Canada, England, and Scotland. Benavides plans on majoring in communication.
"I am looking forward to training really hard and getting the best out of me every day,” Benavides said of signing to play college soccer. “It is a very good opportunity that could make myself a better player for the future; competing, training and learning every time.”
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!