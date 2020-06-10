Waldorf women's basketball team signs MVP guard from Texas

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Waldorf women's basketball team added a valuable piece for the upcoming season this past week, as the Warriors signed Elizabeth Garza, a guard from Veterans Memorial Early College High School in Brownsville, Texas.

"Our staff is extremely excited to add Lizzie to our Warrior family,” head coach Katie Schutjer said. “Lizzie is a very talented student-athlete. Not only has she accumulated several honors on the court, but she has also earned academic honors off the court.”

Garza won a slew of awards in her four seasons as a starter. She was named Newcomer of the Year as a freshman, van a First Team All-Valley Player as a sophomore, was First Team All-Metro, All-Distrcit, and All-Valley as a junior, and was named District and Metro MVP in her senior season.

Garza was also a member of the National Honors Society.

“Lizzie will help take our guard game to the next level," Schutjer said. "She is a great athlete, and uses her athleticism well when attacking the rim. She is effective in breaking down a defense to score, whether in transition or a half-court offense. Overall, she has a very good guard’s skills-set that will transition well into the college game."

