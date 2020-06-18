Waldorf soccer programs rake in academic All-Conference awards

Waldorf men's soccer earns 11 academic All-Conference awards
The Waldorf men's soccer team has had plenty of success on the soccer pitch lately, and that has apparently translated to the classroom, as well.
On Thursday, the program announced that 11 of its players had earned Association of Independent Institutions (A.I.I.) Academic All-Conference Team honors. Three of the players, senior defender Ian Kramer, senior midfielder Howard Sturgeon, and junior forward Michael Pavon, earned the award for the first time, while eight of their teammates accomplished the feat for the second consecutive year.
The second-time honorees were senior midfielder Luis Cruz, senior defender Athos Monteiro, senior defender German Romero, senior midfielder Edwin Lopez, senior defender Jordan Hardy, junior goalie Raul Guillamon-Bejar, junior midfielder Henrique Lucas, and junior goalie Joao de Souza Romeu.
To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must complete two consecutive terms, play at least one varsity game, and have a 3.2 GPA or higher.
This past season, the Warriors finished with a 10-6-2 overall record, and made it the A.I.I. tournament semifinals where they lost to Bellevue University, 3-0.
Waldorf women's soccer snags 12 academic awards
The Waldorf women's soccer team did the men's program one better this week, as the women's squad earned 12 academic All-Conference team awards.
Senior midfielders Flor Padilla and Cassidy Pino earned the honor for the second straight season, while 10 of their teammates made the academic All-Conference team for the first time.
Juniors Chloe Bailey, Elizabeth Bond, Emma Donnelly, and Mercedes “Salome” Garcia, along with sophomores Autumn Peterson, Elise Sowell, and freshmen Jessica Gil-Garcia, Heather Kolona, Courtnie Turner, and Amber Williams were all first time honorees.
Waldorf men's wrestling coach heads to Africa with Iowa National Guard
Fresh off his first season as Waldorf men's wrestling coach, Ryan Dickinson will spend the next year or so in the Horn of Africa, as part of a deployment with the Iowa National Guard. Dickinson's mission will last until late spring or early summer 2021.
In Dickinson's absence, Maurie Tomke, an assistant professor and the chair of the Sports Management department at Waldorf, will serve as interim coach.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
