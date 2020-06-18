Waldorf soccer programs rake in academic All-Conference awards

The Waldorf women's soccer team did the men's program one better this week, as the women's squad earned 12 academic All-Conference team awards.

Senior midfielders Flor Padilla and Cassidy Pino earned the honor for the second straight season, while 10 of their teammates made the academic All-Conference team for the first time.

Juniors Chloe Bailey, Elizabeth Bond, Emma Donnelly, and Mercedes “Salome” Garcia, along with sophomores Autumn Peterson, Elise Sowell, and freshmen Jessica Gil-Garcia, Heather Kolona, Courtnie Turner, and Amber Williams were all first time honorees.

Waldorf men's wrestling coach heads to Africa with Iowa National Guard

Fresh off his first season as Waldorf men's wrestling coach, Ryan Dickinson will spend the next year or so in the Horn of Africa, as part of a deployment with the Iowa National Guard. Dickinson's mission will last until late spring or early summer 2021.

In Dickinson's absence, Maurie Tomke, an assistant professor and the chair of the Sports Management department at Waldorf, will serve as interim coach.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

