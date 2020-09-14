 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waldorf soccer cancels next three games due to COVID-19
0 comments
alert
COVID-19

Waldorf soccer cancels next three games due to COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}

The Waldorf University men's soccer team has cancelled its next three games after three players tested positive for COVID-19. 

The school announced the move in a press release that was sent out on Monday afternoon.

"We are proud of our players for the steps they are taking in being transparent with any health concerns they may have,” Waldorf University Director of Athletics Chad Gassman said. “As a small university, we are in a prime position to continue competition in all sports with only minor inconveniences such as this."

"These decisions are never easy because we understand how hard these players work, but ultimately we must stay focused to allow regular competition to continue by occasionally stepping away from the field to ensure the health of those players.”

The Warriors will return to competition on Oct. 3, against Mount Marty, and will miss their scheduled games on Sept. 14 against Dakota Wesleyan, Sept. 16 against Northwestern, and Sept. 19, against Dordt. 

All other Waldorf sports program will continue on their regular schedules. 

According to the press release, 29 Waldorf students have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 14, with 16 recovered so far. 13 cases remain active. 

Waldorf logo

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Mason City baseball vs. Valley, 07-20-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News