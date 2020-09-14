Waldorf soccer cancels next three games due to COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Waldorf University men's soccer team has cancelled its next three games after three players tested positive for COVID-19.

The school announced the move in a press release that was sent out on Monday afternoon.

"We are proud of our players for the steps they are taking in being transparent with any health concerns they may have,” Waldorf University Director of Athletics Chad Gassman said. “As a small university, we are in a prime position to continue competition in all sports with only minor inconveniences such as this."

"These decisions are never easy because we understand how hard these players work, but ultimately we must stay focused to allow regular competition to continue by occasionally stepping away from the field to ensure the health of those players.”

The Warriors will return to competition on Oct. 3, against Mount Marty, and will miss their scheduled games on Sept. 14 against Dakota Wesleyan, Sept. 16 against Northwestern, and Sept. 19, against Dordt.

All other Waldorf sports program will continue on their regular schedules.

According to the press release, 29 Waldorf students have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 14, with 16 recovered so far. 13 cases remain active.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

