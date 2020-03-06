Waldorf names Finley new head football coach

After three seasons, the Waldorf football team is getting a new leader.

On Friday, Waldorf Athletic Director Chad Gasman announced that defensive coordinator Will Finley has been named as the program's new head coach, as Josh Littrel leaves for a job as head coach and athletic coordinator at Earl Warren High School in San Antonio, Texas.

In his first season as the team's defensive coordinator, Finley helped lead the 2019 Waldorf squad to a 7-3 record.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m thankful that the administration, President (Robert) Alsop and coach Gassman, our athletic director, have faith in me and the direction of the program and they want to keep it the same,” Finley said .“I’m just blessed they saw it that way, and I’m just excited to be the new head football coach here.”

Finley graduated from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, in 2010, and earned his Masters from the school in 2013. Finley played as a linebacker on the school's football team,. Finley served as the team's running backs coach from 2011-2013, coached linebackers for six years, and took over in 2018 as the defensive coordinator.