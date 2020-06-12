Waldorf men’s soccer names Bentley as new head coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Waldorf men’s soccer program has found a new leader; a veteran coach with his sights set on greatness for the Warriors.

Brett Bentley begins his duties with the program immediately, according to a Waldorf release.

“Brett has experience at almost every level of college soccer; he is a proven head coach and recruiter; we are glad to have him as a part of our staff,” Waldorf Director of Athletics Chad Gassman said in the release.

Bentley joins the Waldorf Athletic staff after spending the last two seasons as the top assistant and recruiting coordinator at the University of Evansville, an NCAA Division I program in Indiana playing in the Missouri Valley Conference.

“My family and I are excited about joining the Waldorf family,” Bentley said.

While Bentley most recently assisted the NCAA D-I Purple Aces, he also brings more than 50 career victories with him as a head coach over seven seasons, spending two years rebuilding the NCAA Division II Adams State University program in Colorado, and being the Director of Soccer for both men’s and women’s NAIA teams at Northwest Christian University in Oregon.

In Colorado, the Grizzlies set program-records for wins in 2016, then again in 2017, under the leadership of Bentley.