Waldorf men’s soccer names Bentley as new head coach

The Waldorf men’s soccer program has found a new leader; a veteran coach with his sights set on greatness for the Warriors.
Brett Bentley begins his duties with the program immediately, according to a Waldorf release.
“Brett has experience at almost every level of college soccer; he is a proven head coach and recruiter; we are glad to have him as a part of our staff,” Waldorf Director of Athletics Chad Gassman said in the release.
Bentley joins the Waldorf Athletic staff after spending the last two seasons as the top assistant and recruiting coordinator at the University of Evansville, an NCAA Division I program in Indiana playing in the Missouri Valley Conference.
“My family and I are excited about joining the Waldorf family,” Bentley said.
While Bentley most recently assisted the NCAA D-I Purple Aces, he also brings more than 50 career victories with him as a head coach over seven seasons, spending two years rebuilding the NCAA Division II Adams State University program in Colorado, and being the Director of Soccer for both men’s and women’s NAIA teams at Northwest Christian University in Oregon.
In Colorado, the Grizzlies set program-records for wins in 2016, then again in 2017, under the leadership of Bentley.
From 2010-2015, Bentley led the NCU Beacons to records for wins as well in men’s and women’s soccer, which included a victory over the No. 1-ranked women’s team in the nation, Concordia University, during the 2012 season.
A proven success at rebuilding programs, Bentley takes over a Warrior men’s team that compiled a 27-23-7 record and earned an NAIA National Tournament berth over the last three seasons under former head man Edgar Gonzaga, who took a job in Oklahoma earlier this summer.
But with 15 seniors on last season’s roster, and most of the starters graduating, Bentley will reload while putting his own stamp on his program, rather than rebuild.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Warriors sign Texas sisters
The Waldorf women’s basketball team doubled up with one signing, landing a pair of all-star players from Texas this week.
According to a school release, Isabelle, a 5-foot-7 guard and small forward who graduated from high school in 2018, was a three year letter-winner for the Era Hornets and a starter as a senior when she earned Second-Team All-District honors and Academic All-District honors.
Sandra graduated this spring and started three of her four years for the Hornets where she was an All-State player and District Offensive MVP as a senior, All-Region and District Offensive MVP as a junior, All-Region and First-Team All-District player as a sophomore, and District 6th Man of the Year as a freshman.
She also was a member of the National Honor Society and named Academic All-District as a senior.
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!