Waldorf inducting Denny Jerome into Athletic Hall of Fame

After 23 years of being involved with the Waldorf Athletic Hall of Fame, as events originator and then selection committee chair, Denny Jerome will have a new role in the event this year.

Inductee.

The former Warriors coach and athletic director retired this past September, and is scheduled to be inducted into the schools' Hall of Fame in a ceremony on Friday, Oct. 16, at the Boman Fine Arts Center.

Jerome graduated from what was then called Waldorf College in 1970, and went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree at Concordia-Morehead, and a Master's Degree from UNI. He returned to Waldorf to coach the women's basketball team, and served as the school's Athletic Director from 1980-2010, and 2016-2019.

Jerome coached the Warriors for 42 seasons, compiling 786 wins. He coached 18 All-Americans, and was named the NJCAA Region XI Women's Basketball Coach of the Year in 1978, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1985, 2001, and 2003, the Midwest Classic Conference Women's Basketball Coach of the Year in 2003 and 2004.

After retiring from coaching in 2014, Jerome was inducted into the NJCAA Women's Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2015.

Jerome also created the Waldorf Athletic Department handbook, established the All-Sports recognition program, orchestrated the building project for the John K. and Louise Hanson Fieldhouse/Forest City YMCA, established the Waldorf Athletic Hall of Fame and served as the induction committee chair through 2019, orchestrated renovation of the Cycle Sat building to the Waldorf Athletic Center, and led the Warriors transition from a junior college to the NAIA and four-year competition.

