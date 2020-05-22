Waldorf hockey's Mallonee named to CoSIDA Academic All-District Team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Waldorf star forward Sean Mallonee added another award to an impressive collegiate resume as the Warrior hockey player was named to CoSIDA’s Academic All-District At-Large Team.

According to a Waldorf release, the At-Large category includes bowling, golf, hockey, swimming, tennis, men’s volleyball and wrestling.

Mallonee was one of 10 student-athletes named to the NAIA District 3 All-Academic Team which recognizes student-athletes from Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. He now is eligible for Academic All-American honors.

To earn recognition as a CoSIDA Academic All-District or All-American team member, a student-athlete must be a major contributor for their team while also maintaining at least a 3.30 GPA in all their collegiate work.

Mallonee, who was the NAIA Offensive Player of the Year and an NAIA All-American last winter, led the Warriors this season with 21 goals and 14 assists in 26 games as Waldorf began its first season of play in the Midwest Collegiate Hockey conference at the ACHA Division I level.

Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.

