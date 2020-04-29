Waldorf hockey's Karr, Mallonee named to academic All-American teams

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Waldorf captains Taylor Karr and Sean Mallonee lead the way for the Warrior hockey team on the ice this season, and set a high standard in the classroom, as well.

Earlier this month, both team leaders were recognized for their accomplishments as student-athletes by the Midwest Collegiate Hockey (MCH) league and the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) as they were named to the MCH and ACHA All-Academic Team, according to a Waldorf release.

Mallonee, a junior Business Management major from Kennewick, Washington, led the team in scoring with 21 goals and 14 assists for 35 points in 26 games this year for Waldorf.

As for Karr, a junior Health Promotion and Exercise Science major from Chilliwack, British Columbia, was third in scoring this winter for the Warriors, netting six goals and adding 13 assists for 19 points in 26 games.

To be eligible for the top academic award offered by the ACHA, a player must be a junior and maintain at least a 3.2 GPA in their collegiate work while also be a significant contributor on the ice for their team.

