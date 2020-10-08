Waldorf hockey looks to seniors to lead the way

FOREST CITY – The puck drops on the 10th anniversary season this weekend for the Waldorf hockey team, and the Warriors will call on a senior-laden team to compete.
Waldorf hosts long-time rival Midland at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and 7 p.m. on Saturday, then entertains the University of Mary at 4 p.m. on Sunday at at the Albert Lea Ice Arena.
“The guys have been at it practicing now for a month and are definitely ready to step into some competition, we’re looking forward to it,” Waldorf head coach Brett Shelanski said.
Waldorf features seven seniors – Darrin Bruce, Taylor Karr, Sean Mallonee, Gustaf Warnelius, Ryall Purdy, Jeffrey Veitch and Dominic Lamanno.
The Warriors hope to make a run at nationals as the winner of the second-year Midwest Collegiate Hockey conference – Waldorf is a charter member of the league – earns an automatic berth to the ACHA Division I National Tournament.
That senior leadership combines with nine freshmen on a roster 22-players deep, giving the Warriors plenty of experience now, and a chance to continue to grow in the future.
Key Returners
With seven seniors it’s easy to see who some of the key returners will be, starting in goal with a trio of senior net-minders in Veitch, Purdy and Lamanno.
The trio has combined for 20 victories in goal over the past three season led by Veitch with 10, and five each by Purdy and Lamanno.
While they’ll once again backstop the Warriors, they’re helped defensively by seniors Bruce and Warnelius, and junior Tristan Klewsaat, one of the team captains.
Warnelius, a transfer from Lindenwood-Belleville, had six goals and nine assists in his first season with Waldorf last year, while Bruce has three goals and three assists in three seasons, and Klewsaat has netted six goals and six assists in just two years on the ice.
The Waldorf offense has plenty of prolific scorers, led by NAIA All-American, Mallonee, who has put away 36 career goals and 30 career assists.
Adding extra punch up front is senior linemate, Karr, who has added 16 goals and 21 assists in his three seasons, and junior Caden Tchop, who has three goals and 21 assists in just two years on the ice.
