Waldorf hockey looks to seniors to lead the way

FOREST CITY – The puck drops on the 10th anniversary season this weekend for the Waldorf hockey team, and the Warriors will call on a senior-laden team to compete.

Waldorf hosts long-time rival Midland at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and 7 p.m. on Saturday, then entertains the University of Mary at 4 p.m. on Sunday at at the Albert Lea Ice Arena.

“The guys have been at it practicing now for a month and are definitely ready to step into some competition, we’re looking forward to it,” Waldorf head coach Brett Shelanski said.

Waldorf features seven seniors – Darrin Bruce, Taylor Karr, Sean Mallonee, Gustaf Warnelius, Ryall Purdy, Jeffrey Veitch and Dominic Lamanno.

The Warriors hope to make a run at nationals as the winner of the second-year Midwest Collegiate Hockey conference – Waldorf is a charter member of the league – earns an automatic berth to the ACHA Division I National Tournament.

That senior leadership combines with nine freshmen on a roster 22-players deep, giving the Warriors plenty of experience now, and a chance to continue to grow in the future.

Key Returners