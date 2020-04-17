Waldorf football players earn national academic honors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For Waldorf football, the honors and award have started to pile up after a solid season.

On Friday, the school announced that two of its players, Marcel Lindner and Stanislaw Zawieja, were named to the 2020 National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society.

Both Lindner and Zawieja were four-year starters on the football field for the Warriors. Lindner, who comes from Tuessling, Germany, and studied Communication, was named the North Star Athletic Conference Defensive MVP for his work as a linebacker. Zawieja was a business major and an offensive lineman, who originally comes from Pozanan, Poland.

To be eligible for the award, a player must have a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher, completed their senior season, and been an on-field contributor.

