You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Waldorf football players earn national academic honors
0 comments

Waldorf football players earn national academic honors

{{featured_button_text}}

For Waldorf football, the honors and award have started to pile up after a solid season. 

On Friday, the school announced that two of its players, Marcel Lindner and Stanislaw Zawieja, were named to the 2020 National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society. 

Both Lindner and Zawieja were four-year starters on the football field for the Warriors. Lindner, who comes from Tuessling, Germany, and studied Communication, was named the North Star Athletic Conference Defensive MVP for his work as a linebacker. Zawieja was a business major and an offensive lineman, who originally comes from Pozanan, Poland.

To be eligible for the award, a player must have a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher, completed their senior season, and been an on-field contributor. 

+2 
Waldorf
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News