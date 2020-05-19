Waldorf athletic programs sign six new athletes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Waldorf hockey team added some punch to its offense earlier this week, with the signings of two new forwards.

Morgan Sweeney and Luke Wright both signed on to play hockey for the Warriors this season. The two were teammates last year on the Minnesota Mullets of the United State Premier Hockey League. Sweeney finished third on the team in scoring, while Wright scored eight points after joining the team in mid-season.

Sweeney is a 5-foot-9 right-handed forward, and played for the Mullets for two seasons. He scored 19 points for the team in 2019-2020.

"We are very excited that Morgan has committed to our program,” Waldorf head coach Brett Shelanski said. “He is an extremely hard worker, has high character, and is willing to do all of the little things that it takes to win games."

Wright joined Minnesota midseason, after playing 25 games with the Valley Jr. Warriors in Haverhill, Massachusetts.

"We are thrilled to welcome Luke to Waldorf and to have him as a part of our program,” Shelanski said. “He competes hard and plays with a lot of energy and he will fit well into our lineup. I know that he was a great mid-season acquisition for the Mullets, and he is a big addition for our team as well."