Waldorf athletic programs sign six new athletes

The Waldorf hockey team added some punch to its offense earlier this week, with the signings of two new forwards.
Morgan Sweeney and Luke Wright both signed on to play hockey for the Warriors this season. The two were teammates last year on the Minnesota Mullets of the United State Premier Hockey League. Sweeney finished third on the team in scoring, while Wright scored eight points after joining the team in mid-season.
Sweeney is a 5-foot-9 right-handed forward, and played for the Mullets for two seasons. He scored 19 points for the team in 2019-2020.
"We are very excited that Morgan has committed to our program,” Waldorf head coach Brett Shelanski said. “He is an extremely hard worker, has high character, and is willing to do all of the little things that it takes to win games."
Wright joined Minnesota midseason, after playing 25 games with the Valley Jr. Warriors in Haverhill, Massachusetts.
"We are thrilled to welcome Luke to Waldorf and to have him as a part of our program,” Shelanski said. “He competes hard and plays with a lot of energy and he will fit well into our lineup. I know that he was a great mid-season acquisition for the Mullets, and he is a big addition for our team as well."
Waldorf women's team adds four new wrestlers
The nationally-ranked Waldorf women's wrestling team added some new weapons to its already solid lineup on Monday, as four new wrestlers signed letters of intent to compete for the Warriors next season.
Nahdia Barrientos is a 133-pound wrestler from Hilltop High School in Chula Vista, California. She finished second overall at the San Diego Section Tournament earlier this year, earning her spot at the CIF State Tournament.
“I’m pumped to have Nahdia join us,” Waldorf head coach Tyreece Gilder said. “She will bring another element of toughness and grit to our program as she helps strengthen our lineup in the middle-weight range.”
Ashlyn Doering is a 182-pound wrestler from Redwood Valley High School in Minnesota. She joins the program after becoming the first girls' wrestler from Redwood Valley to qualify for state.
“I never thought I would be able to wrestle in college,” Doering said. “I am very thankful.”
Julia Lundberg won the individual 135-pound girls state title at North Canyon High School in Phoenix, Ariz., and also won three state titles as a member of the Rattler's Track and Field Team. She will compete for Waldorf at 135 pounds.
"It means everything to me,” Lundberg said of signing to compete in wrestling in college. “It has always been my dream to compete at a higher level.”
The fourth and final Waldorf signee was Jessica Salinas, who will wrestle for the Warriors at 215-pounds. She finished this past season just a match short of a state championship trip.
"I’m very excited to have Jessica join us,” Gilder said. “She will add strength to our upper weight classes and our roster as a whole.”
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
