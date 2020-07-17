Vaith shuts down Hoover, Rood reaches milestone as Mason City advances to substate semis

For the Mason City baseball team, every game now is do or die.
The Mohawks stayed alive for at least one more game after scoring an important 7-4 win on Friday over Des Moines Hoover, in the Class 4A, Substate 2 opener.
The win was also a historic one for Mason City, as head coach Troy Rood became the Mohawks’ all-time winningest coach, passing longtime Mason City skipper Elmer Starr with the 450th win of his career.
“I’m very humbled by it,” Rood said. “I got to know Elmer Starr before he passed away, and got to know his wife Esther after he passed away. He is a legend."
Junior Alex Gold got the start on the mound for Mason City, and lasted 2 ⅓ innings. Gold allowed three runs on three walks, one hit, and a hit batter, and couldn’t seem to find a good grip on the ball. Senior Bradley Vaith came on in relief, and as he has done often this season, shut down the opposing offense.
Vaith pitched 4 ⅔ innings, allowing just one run and two hits to the Huskies, with five strikeouts. Vaith has been a shutdown option for the Mohawks in 2020, coming into the game with a 1.35 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP over a team-high 36 innings of work.
The Mohawks’ senior right hander pitched on just four days' rest against Hoover, after throwing six innings in Mason City’s 2-1 win over Ottumwa this past Monday.
“He’s been dealing all summer,” Rood said. “We have all kinds of confidence in him, and this is the shortest turnaround that he has had all season. Usually he gets a week off. You put your ball in your seniors’ hand, and you say ‘Take it to the finish line’, and that is what he did.”
Vaith was the Mohawks’ fourth pitcher last year behind Mason City’s senior trio of Harrison Nagel, Derek Dalen, and Dylan Miller. In 2020, Vaith and Gold have taken over as the Mohawks’ top two options on the mound, with both currently sporting ERAs below 1.40 and at least 22 more strikeouts than walks this season.
“It’s cool to be one of the best pitchers on the team, but Alex is right there with me, if not above me,” Vaith said. “We have a good duo going on.”
Vaith’s relief appearance was his first of the season, and he admits that it felt a little bit strange to come in with runners already on base.
“It was a different feeling,” Vaith said. “Getting out there and throwing some warm-up pitches is different than throwing them in the bullpen before the game. I felt comfortable when the batter got in there. I’ve pitched here for four years, so I feel pretty comfortable on that mound.”
Besides Vaith, several other Mohawks’ veterans also provided some big moments. Senior Avery Mellman hit a pair of doubles, and stole third base in the sixth inning, an important play that allowed him to score on a subsequent sacrifice fly by sophomore Carter Thomas.
In the second inning, junior Ben Pederson hit a towering home run over the left field fence to put the Mohawks on the board. The home run led to admiring sounds from the crowd and cheers from Pederson’s teammates in the dugout. The homer was one that left no doubt as it exited Roosevelt Field.
Pederson later left the game as a precaution with an injury, but Rood expects him to be ready for Mason City’s next game.
“It was huge,” Rood said of Pederson’s home run. “That is what we see in our workouts every day is guys mashing the ball over the fence. To see that happen in a game was like ‘Ok, here we go. This is how we play’”
According to Vaith, Pederson called the home run earlier in the day, an account that Pederson confirms.
“Earlier, I was feeling pretty good and I said ‘I’ll hit one tonight,” Pederson said. “It’s just how it worked out. It was a fastball. Pretty meaty.”
After scoring two runs in the top of the second, the Mohawks gave up three runs to the Huskies in the bottom half of the inning on one hit, three walks, an error, and a balk by Vaith.
After getting down by a run, 3-2, Mason City responded with four runs of its own in the third, as Mellman scored on a sacrifice fly, and Pederson hit a single to drive in Carter Thomas for his second RBI of the game.
The inning gave Mason City the lead for good. The Huskies scored another run in the fifth when junior Jared Fischer crossed home on a throwing error. Mellman scored Mason City's seventh and final run in the bottom of the sixth inning, for the winning 7-4 score.
The win was the Mohawks' sixth straight victory, and ninth in their past 10 games. The squad has outscored its opponents 76-27 in the month of July.
With the win, the Mohawks advance to the semifinal round of the Class 4A, Substate 2 tournament. Mason City will host No. 3 seed West Des Moines Valley on Monday night for a spot in the finals against Waukee.
“We could be playing the weakest team on our schedule in the middle of the season, and I would say ‘This is our state championship game right now,’” Rood said. “That is always our mentality. Monday night is the next biggest game on our schedule, and it is for Valley as well. That is what we’re focusing on. Getting better tomorrow, and having our best effort Monday so we get another shot to play on.”
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
