Vaith shuts down Hoover, Rood reaches milestone as Mason City advances to substate semis

“He’s been dealing all summer,” Rood said. “We have all kinds of confidence in him, and this is the shortest turnaround that he has had all season. Usually he gets a week off. You put your ball in your seniors’ hand, and you say ‘Take it to the finish line’, and that is what he did.”

Vaith was the Mohawks’ fourth pitcher last year behind Mason City’s senior trio of Harrison Nagel, Derek Dalen, and Dylan Miller. In 2020, Vaith and Gold have taken over as the Mohawks’ top two options on the mound, with both currently sporting ERAs below 1.40 and at least 22 more strikeouts than walks this season.

“It’s cool to be one of the best pitchers on the team, but Alex is right there with me, if not above me,” Vaith said. “We have a good duo going on.”

Vaith’s relief appearance was his first of the season, and he admits that it felt a little bit strange to come in with runners already on base.

“It was a different feeling,” Vaith said. “Getting out there and throwing some warm-up pitches is different than throwing them in the bullpen before the game. I felt comfortable when the batter got in there. I’ve pitched here for four years, so I feel pretty comfortable on that mound.”