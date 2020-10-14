UNI's Rocker, Panthers set to start Missouri Valley Conference season

“You go for months seeing kids every single day and then to not see them for several months was difficult,’’ UNI coach Tanya Warren said. “We had a lot of phone conversations and we’ve all adapted, in part because we understand everybody is navigating the same storm, perhaps in different boats but the same storm.’’

Several coaches talked about how the upcoming season has become an opportunity to take care of

“unfinished business” from a year ago when postseason possibilities ended with coronavirus-caused cancellations.

Bradley coach Andrea Gorski said she talked with her team this week about being ready to take things as they come.

“In this game we don’t know from one day to the next what will happen, injuries, illness, COVID, so our focus this season will be on today, making it the best it can be,’’ Gorski said.

Watching her team work through preseason drills, she senses that the Braves are buying into that idea.

“The players have been through a lot, but they seem so appreciative for the chance to hold a basketball in their hands again and to be on the floor with their teammates,’’ Gorski said. “I feel inspired by this generation of young people and how I see them handling it all.’’