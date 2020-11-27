Underclassmen are the key for young Mason City girls' basketball team

For the Mason City girls' basketball team, the future has arrived.

With seven seniors having departed from last year, including star guard Anna Deets, head coach Curt Klaahsen knows that this season might be one with some growing pains. But with a few returning upperclassmen, and several freshmen that could see plentiful playing time, there is lots of reason for optimism.

“I think there is going to be some raw moments,” Klaahsen said. “Obviously, we’re quite young because we lost seven seniors that played a bunch last season. That is a pretty big hole to overcome, and our junior and senior classes are small. We’re going to see some freshmen in the lineup from the beginning. They’re going to earn those positions.”

The Mohawks are coming off of 12-11 season, in which the team made it all the way to the Class 4A, Region 2 championship game. Though they are quite young, the Mohawks do still have some big pieces returning. Two seniors will play this year – Emma Hollander and Ashley Latham – while junior Jada Williams will be back to provide a tough defensive presence.