Underclassmen are the key for young Mason City girls' basketball team

For the Mason City girls' basketball team, the future has arrived.
With seven seniors having departed from last year, including star guard Anna Deets, head coach Curt Klaahsen knows that this season might be one with some growing pains. But with a few returning upperclassmen, and several freshmen that could see plentiful playing time, there is lots of reason for optimism.
“I think there is going to be some raw moments,” Klaahsen said. “Obviously, we’re quite young because we lost seven seniors that played a bunch last season. That is a pretty big hole to overcome, and our junior and senior classes are small. We’re going to see some freshmen in the lineup from the beginning. They’re going to earn those positions.”
The Mohawks are coming off of 12-11 season, in which the team made it all the way to the Class 4A, Region 2 championship game. Though they are quite young, the Mohawks do still have some big pieces returning. Two seniors will play this year – Emma Hollander and Ashley Latham – while junior Jada Williams will be back to provide a tough defensive presence.
Williams, who just announced that she will be playing college basketball at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, knows that she will be expected to take on more of a leadership role this season, with so many of last year’s upperclassmen gone. She also expects this year’s young team to surprise people.
“I think we will actually be pretty good,” Williams said. “Some of the freshmen coming in are really good. We’ll be way better defensively, and I think we will get after it. We’ll be pretty good, honestly.”
Hollander is one of only two seniors on the squad, and sees some bright spots for this year.
“There are a few freshmen on the team that are pretty good,” Hollander said. “They play AAU, and they have some idea of what they want to do and how things run. Hopefully, people like Reggi Spotts and Kelsey McDonough can fill those places for us.”
Spotts is a name Klaahsen also mentions as one that Mason City fans will take notice of this year. Spotts was a standout for Mason City on the cross country course this season, and the coach thinks that her physical style of play will make her a household name.
“People will like watching her play,” Klaahsen said. “She is really aggressive, both offensively and defensively. She’s a good shooter, she is going to fight for 32 minutes, and people will notice that right away.”
At the moment, with COVID numbers continuing to go up in Iowa, Klaahsen is realistic with his players that the season exists on the razor’s edge, and the biggest victory would just be having a season to play.
Already, the Des Moines public schools have gone online only, which means that three of the Mohawks’ first four games have been postponed until those schools return to the classroom.
“Through volleyball, and all the fall sports, we’ve done everything we can to keep people safe," Klaahsen said. "We'll continue to do that and make sure protocols are followed. We think this stuff is very important for kids, and helps them in many different ways. Hopefully we can give them those opportunities and keep them in school.”
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
