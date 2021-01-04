Undefeated wrestler Reese Moore dominant in three sports for Forest City

When Forest City junior Reese Moore isn’t pinning opponents on the mat, or punishing tacklers on the gridiron, where’s the best place you can find him?

In the gym or practicing baseball, most likely.

As a Division I University of Iowa baseball commit, all-conference running back and top-ranked wrestler, Moore admits not many days go by where he takes time away from practicing a sport.

“You can mainly find me in the gym or over at The Yard lifting, hitting and throwing,” Moore said. “I don’t really have much free time, but I really enjoy working out and playing the sports that I love.”

Although Moore confessed his first love is baseball, he’s not too shabby as a winter athlete. Before the winter break, he was sitting at 10-0 and ranked No. 2 in the 195-pound weight class in the Predicament’s Class 2A individual rankings.

Last year, he stood on the podium at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines with a third-place finish at the state wrestling tournament. His eyes are set on the top prize this season.