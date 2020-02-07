Unbeaten West Hancock hosts Bishop Garrigan in Game of the Week

The time has finally arrived. Postseason basketball will soon be upon us. This week, the game that we've been waiting for all season is finally here, as the 21-0 West Hancock girls basketball team will host 18-1 Bishop Garrigan in the Globe Gazette Game of the Week.

This game will be a fun one to watch, as two of the best players in Iowa will get another chance to face each other: West Hancock's Rachel Leerar and Bishop Garrigan's Audi Crooks.

The last time these teams played each other was on Jan. 10, a game that ended with a 56-55 West Hancock victory. In that game, Leerar put up 29 points on 9-of-23 shooting, while Crooks managed 25 points.

With that one loss the only blemish on an otherwise perfect season, the Golden Bears will surely be looking for revenge against their Top of Iowa West rival.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Since that loss, Bishop Garrigan has won eight straight games, all by at least 14 points. With 439 points on the year, the freshman Crooks is seventh in the state in scoring, one spot in front of Leerar. Crooks is also shooting an incredible 70 percent from the field.