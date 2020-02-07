Unbeaten West Hancock hosts Bishop Garrigan in Game of the Week

The time has finally arrived. Postseason basketball will soon be upon us. This week, the game that we've been waiting for all season is finally here, as the 21-0 West Hancock girls basketball team will host 18-1 Bishop Garrigan in the Globe Gazette Game of the Week.
This game will be a fun one to watch, as two of the best players in Iowa will get another chance to face each other: West Hancock's Rachel Leerar and Bishop Garrigan's Audi Crooks.
The last time these teams played each other was on Jan. 10, a game that ended with a 56-55 West Hancock victory. In that game, Leerar put up 29 points on 9-of-23 shooting, while Crooks managed 25 points.
With that one loss the only blemish on an otherwise perfect season, the Golden Bears will surely be looking for revenge against their Top of Iowa West rival.
Since that loss, Bishop Garrigan has won eight straight games, all by at least 14 points. With 439 points on the year, the freshman Crooks is seventh in the state in scoring, one spot in front of Leerar. Crooks is also shooting an incredible 70 percent from the field.
The biggest challenge for the Eagles will be not letting Crooks get open shots. She is averaging 23.1 points per game, and when she shoots, she rarely misses. At 6-foot-3, Crooks will be the tallest player on the court and will give West Hancock's Amanda Chizek a challenge near the boards. On the season, Crooks has 228 rebounds. But the 6-foot Chizek has 235.
Leerar and Crooks will undoubtedly be big factors, but what will decide the game will be both teams' secondary scoring options. For West Hancock, Chizek is the second highest-leading scorer with 251 points on the season and an average of 12 points per game. For Garrigan, Molly Joyce can put up some big offensive numbers, with 347 total points on the year for an average of 18.3 points per game.
With so many players on the floor capable of putting up big scoring totals, I predict a close and high-scoring affair this time around. Overtime is tough to predict, but for excitement's sake, I hope it happens.
Score prediction: West Hancock 60, Bishop Garrigan 59