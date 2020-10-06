Tyler Downing named Charles City girls basketball coach

The Charles City girls basketball team will have a new leader this season, and it will come from a familiar face.

Tyler Downing, a Charles City alum with a 15-year coaching career, was announced as the program's newest head coach on Tuesday. Downing has been a teacher in the district since 2009, when he was hired as a special education teacher.

Downing has spent 15 years as the Comets' head baseball coach, has coached seventh-grade boys basketball for 11 years, along with eight seasons as seventh grade football coach. Downing has also spent time as a middle school track coach, and has been a varsity assistant football coach for four years.

"I’m eager to get our players excited about playing basketball,” Downing said in a press release. “We’re looking to work hard, have fun, and build on the key fundamentals of the game. We want to build a culture of positive attitudes, 100% effort, and game time focus. It’s critical players enjoy their time while being passionate about their commitment to improving. Getting better every day is part of the Charles City Experience.”

According to the press release sent out by the district, one of Downing's priorities will be trying to find Comets' wrestlers who might also be willing to play basketball.

"“Tyler has a wealth of qualifications that our players will get to tap into,” Activities Director Todd Forsyth said. “He’s played and coached basketball in Charles City and is the right person at the right time for the job. I think we have a good team of coaches that will work together to build the Charles City Experience."

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

