Two big scoring runs push St. Ansgar to district title over Lake Mills

Bacon came into the game as the leading tackler in Class A, and the fifth leading tackler in the state, regardless of class. He was a tough and physical presence against the Saints, with several tackles that stalled out the Saints' rushing attack.

"He is a very good player," Cole said. "He is everything they talk about, and is really good at what he does. He's a pretty big guy, but we have some pretty big guys too."

The district title is St. Ansgar's sixth in the past seven years, with the only exception coming in 2018.

Hanson finished the game with 23 carries for 162 yards. Bacon finished with 14 tackles.

"As coaches, we are so proud of this group," Lake Mills coach Bill Byrnes said. "We wanted a district title, but it was not to be. This tells us where we are in terms of playing one of the best teams in the state."

With the No. 2 ranking and a district title in its pocket, St. Ansgar will receive a first round bye in the state playoffs. The Saints will play the winner of Friday's Class A, Pod 5 game between North Union and West Fork, on Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.

"We've been banged up as heck this year," Clevenger said. "We've still got two defensive backs that are out right now, and really haven't played for several weeks, and we think we have a chance to get them back. We feel like that gives us a chance to get a little bit healthier there. We'll still practice hard, that's what we do here."

