Two area wrestlers finalists for wrestling award

In the battle for Mr. and Ms. Wrestler, fans will get to have their say.
Seven wrestlers in each class have been selected by the Iowa High School Wrestling Coaches Association as finalists for the Dan Gable Mr. and Mrs. Wrestler of the Year Awards. Throughout the season, the IWCOA accepted nominations from coaches, and a IWCOA selected the seven finalists in each class.
Fans can vote on the matter until Feb. 7, at IAwrestle.com. The winner will be announced on March 14, at War at the West Gym at the University of Northern Iowa. Two area wrestlers were named as nominees.
Mr. Wrestler
Class 1A
Adam Allard- West Sioux
Robert Avila-Lisbon
Treyton Cacek-GT/RA
Thomas Even- Don Bosco
Cael Happel- Lisbon
Nick Hamilton-Underwood
Marcel Lopez-New London
Class 2A
Adam Ahrendsen- Union, LaPorte City
Will Esmoil- West Liberty
Cody Fisher- Woodward Granger
Carter Fousek- Cresco, Crestwood
Hayden Taylor-Solon
Wyatt Voelker- West Delaware
Sage Walker- Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Class 3A
Drake Ayala-Fort Dodge
Gabe Christenson-SE Polk
Eli Loyd-Pleasant Valley
Ben Monroe-Ankney Centennial
Caleb Rathjen-Ankeny
Cullan Schriever-Mason City
Brayden Wolf-Waverly-Shell Rock
Ms. Wrestler
Chloe Clemons – Pleasant Valley
Ali Gerbracht – AGWSR
Emma Grimm – Osage
Abby McIntyre – Glenwood
Tateum Park – Davenport North
Millie Peach – Iowa Valley
Ella Schmit – Bettendorf