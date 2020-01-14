Two area wrestlers finalists for wrestling award

In the battle for Mr. and Ms. Wrestler, fans will get to have their say.

Seven wrestlers in each class have been selected by the Iowa High School Wrestling Coaches Association as finalists for the Dan Gable Mr. and Mrs. Wrestler of the Year Awards. Throughout the season, the IWCOA accepted nominations from coaches, and a IWCOA selected the seven finalists in each class.

Fans can vote on the matter until Feb. 7, at IAwrestle.com. The winner will be announced on March 14, at War at the West Gym at the University of Northern Iowa. Two area wrestlers were named as nominees.

Mr. Wrestler

Class 1A

Adam Allard- West Sioux

Robert Avila-Lisbon

Treyton Cacek-GT/RA

Thomas Even- Don Bosco

Cael Happel- Lisbon

Nick Hamilton-Underwood

Marcel Lopez-New London

Class 2A

Adam Ahrendsen- Union, LaPorte City

Will Esmoil- West Liberty