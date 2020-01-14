You are the owner of this article.
Two area wrestlers finalists for wrestling award
Two area wrestlers finalists for wrestling award

WR Mason City vs. Ankeny 5

Mason City senior Cullan Schriever competes against Ankeny freshman Jace Anderson this season in Mason City.

 CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette

In the battle for Mr. and Ms. Wrestler, fans will get to have their say. 

Seven wrestlers in each class have been selected by the Iowa High School Wrestling Coaches Association as finalists for the Dan Gable Mr. and Mrs. Wrestler of the Year Awards. Throughout the season, the IWCOA accepted nominations from coaches, and a IWCOA selected the seven finalists in each class. 

Fans can vote on the matter until Feb. 7, at IAwrestle.com. The winner will be announced on March 14, at War at the West Gym at the University of Northern Iowa. Two area wrestlers were named as nominees.

Mr. Wrestler

Class 1A

Adam Allard- West Sioux

Robert Avila-Lisbon

Treyton Cacek-GT/RA

Thomas Even- Don Bosco

Cael Happel- Lisbon

Nick Hamilton-Underwood

Marcel Lopez-New London

Class 2A

Adam Ahrendsen- Union, LaPorte City

Will Esmoil- West Liberty

Cody Fisher- Woodward Granger

Carter Fousek- Cresco, Crestwood

Hayden Taylor-Solon

Wyatt Voelker- West Delaware

Sage Walker- Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Class 3A

Drake Ayala-Fort Dodge

Gabe Christenson-SE Polk

Eli Loyd-Pleasant Valley

Ben Monroe-Ankney Centennial

Caleb Rathjen-Ankeny

Cullan Schriever-Mason City

Brayden Wolf-Waverly-Shell Rock

Ms. Wrestler

Chloe Clemons – Pleasant Valley

Ali Gerbracht – AGWSR

Emma Grimm – Osage

Abby McIntyre – Glenwood

Tateum Park – Davenport North

Millie Peach – Iowa Valley

Ella Schmit – Bettendorf 

