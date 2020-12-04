'Turn it on': Corey Miner looks to lead Mason City after clutch moments in season opener

Down 36-34 to New Hampton with just over three minutes remaining in the game, the Mason City boys basketball team knew it needed a spark in its season opener on Thursday night.
During a timeout, Mason City head coach Nick Trask turned to his best player, junior guard Corey Miner, and told him three words.
“Turn it on.”
As the starting point guard and an expected leader for the Mohawks, those three words were exactly what Miner needed to hear.
“I just saw we were down. I knew we needed to turn it up and we needed a boost," Miner said. "I want it. I want to take the shot when it’s clutch time.”
Down by two points with just over three minutes to go, Miner took over the game. The lefty scored 14 points in the final three minutes – including back-to-back 3-pointers – to propel the Mohawks to a 53-49 non-conference win over the Chickasaws.
The Mohawks are looking to improve on an 8-14 record a season ago, and a fourth place finish in the CIML-Iowa.
After finishing with 24 points on Thursday night, Miner is expected to be the leader of this Mason City team, both on offense and defense.
“He was able to put that together tonight at the right time,” Trask said. “He’s got that confidence that this is his team and he’s a leader for it. We try to put him in positions where he’s going to get his looks every single time.”
Playing on AAU basketball teams and getting in basketball workouts during the offseason has helped Miner grow into the player he is today. He averaged 13 points per game last year, and is hoping to improve on that mark this winter.
“The kid lives and breathes basketball and I think it ends up showing at times like that,” Trask said. “He’s calm, cool and been in enough games. He’s been my point guard since he was a freshman. I think that helps a little bit as well.”
The Mohawks are a young team, with many new faces outside of Miner. Gone are three senior starters from last year, including top scorer Jeffrey Skogen. Guys like junior forward Brandon Shipman, who scored 11 points on Thursday, will be relied on heavily.
There will be growing pains along the way, but starting the season with a win is crucial. In a close victory at the start of the year, there are many things the Mohawks can take away from Thursday night.
“As a coaching staff, we need to remember that these are young guys playing this game right now. We’re going to get some of these mistakes,” Trask said. “What can we do to keep them calm and make sure they’re not turning the ball over?
“It’s going to be a bit more of a focus than I thought it was going to need to be. The players are going to learn from the game, the coaches are going to learn from the game.”
After the opening victory, Trask spoke to his team and used Miner as a lesson on how doing your job and not forcing anything can lead to instant success.
“He just took great shots with confidence, drove when he needed to, was confident at the hoop and knocked down his free throws,” Trask said. “He didn’t need to be superman to be able to win the ball game for us, but he just being normal is superman.”
The Mohawks play at 7:30 p.m. at Urbandale on Friday night, then travel to play at 7:45 p.m. on Monday against Clear Lake.
