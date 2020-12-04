'Turn it on': Corey Miner looks to lead Mason City after clutch moments in season opener

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Playing on AAU basketball teams and getting in basketball workouts during the offseason has helped Miner grow into the player he is today. He averaged 13 points per game last year, and is hoping to improve on that mark this winter.

“The kid lives and breathes basketball and I think it ends up showing at times like that,” Trask said. “He’s calm, cool and been in enough games. He’s been my point guard since he was a freshman. I think that helps a little bit as well.”

The Mohawks are a young team, with many new faces outside of Miner. Gone are three senior starters from last year, including top scorer Jeffrey Skogen. Guys like junior forward Brandon Shipman, who scored 11 points on Thursday, will be relied on heavily.

There will be growing pains along the way, but starting the season with a win is crucial. In a close victory at the start of the year, there are many things the Mohawks can take away from Thursday night.

“As a coaching staff, we need to remember that these are young guys playing this game right now. We’re going to get some of these mistakes,” Trask said. “What can we do to keep them calm and make sure they’re not turning the ball over?